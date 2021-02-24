Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Portion of Budget 2021 to be funded with loans – VP

Feb 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, revealed that a portion of the $383.1B budget for 2021 will be financed through loans. Dr. Jagdeo had shared these and other details during his press engagement earlier this month.
When the VP was asked at that press engagement what portion of the budget would be funded by loans, he explained that, “Yes, like always, almost every year. I keep saying to people that we still run a fiscal deficit over the years. We have had to borrow $90-something billion dollars. And the deficit skyrocketed in the APNU+AFC era, but they just spent a ton of money on the recurrent expenditure without very little to show for it.”
With aims of managing the debt and spending, the VP explained that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government is looking to establish a “cap,” and is currently looking at examining reoccurring expenditure.
“That is why we are examining the places we are renting,” the VP said, “how much we are spending on vehicle maintenance; how much we’re spending on food in government because those items skyrocketed under APNU+AFC.”
This story comes on the heels of the Senior Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, revealing that no new taxes funded the $383.1B budget. However, Dr. Singh failed to state how much of the budget was actually financed loans.
This article also comes on the heels of the government announcing that it will raise the overall debt ceilings so that it could borrow more money.
In the announcement, the government had proposed that the domestic debt ceiling be increased to $500 billion, almost three decades after the last upward revision to $150 billion in 1994. Additionally, a new external borrowing ceiling of $650 billion was proposed, three decades after its last increase to $400 billion. Both of these increases reflect a 233.3% and 65% increase, respectively.
According to a Ministry of Finance statement, the move to increase the domestic debt ceiling was influenced by several factors, one of which it says, is the existence of a large Consolidated Fund overdraft at the Bank of Guyana, accumulated over the last five years.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

Feb 24, 2021

A century is the highlight of first round as cricket returns to Upper Corentyne Kaieteur News – Two teams scored convincing victories when cricket returned to the Upper Corentyne area as play...
Read More
Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports Ground after Minister Ramson’s help

Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports...

Feb 24, 2021

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC overcome ECC Masters

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC...

Feb 24, 2021

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf Tournament set for March 10-13

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf...

Feb 24, 2021

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese competitor confirms Tickets go on sale Thursday morning

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese...

Feb 23, 2021

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s letter on cricket matters

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s...

Feb 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Mud-slinging in parliament

    Kaieteur News – Lady Astor was known to have many run-ins with Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England. One... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]