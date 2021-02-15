Two dead in early morning Home Stretch Avenue accident

Kaieteur News – An early morning accident on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, has left two young people dead, three hospitalized and the 19-year-old driver in custody.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Tonika Halley, mother of one of Phase 2, East La Penitence, Georgetown, and Dakera Gittens, 19, of Festival City, Georgetown. The injured occupants were identified as: Delvern Luthers of Wortmanville, Georgetown; Joel Rose of Durban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, and Troy Glen of Laing Avenue, Georgetown.

According to a police report, the accident occurred around 00:30hrs on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. The occupants were travelling in motor car PVV 1289.

The report stated that the teen driver was proceeding west in the northern direction of the road, reportedly at a fast rate when he lost control of the motor vehicle and crashed into a utility pole on the parapet before tumbling a few times and turning turtle in the nearby trench.

Kaieteur News understands that passengers of other traversing vehicles stopped to render assistance to the occupants of the car, while others alerted the police and the ambulance.

The police report stated that public-spirited persons removed the occupants from the vehicle and rushed them to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Based on video footage seen by this publication, Gittens was lying in the grass while his friends and other persons stood around him. One man can be heard saying, “The man gone oh [email protected]*#%.” Followed by another man saying, “Nah, nah he good.”

A woman then started calling his name, while she reached down and touched his face. The shirt Gittens was wearing was torn and bloodied, his hands had multiple cuts and he was panting for breath with blood rushing down the side of his face. The woman continued saying, “Dakera, Dakera,” and rubbed his cheeks.

In another video, some persons were near the trench corner searching to see if anyone else was in the vehicle while the police were inspecting the scene and the Emergency Medical Technicians were preparing Gittens and Halley and others to rush them to the hospital.

Gittens reportedly died on the scene, and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while Halley reportedly passed away while receiving medical attention. Their bodies were taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlor, and are currently awaiting post mortem examination.

Luthers, Rose, and Glen are still hospitalized receiving medical attention. Their condition is unknown.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and no trace of alcohol was found in his system. The vehicle has since been lodged at the East La Penitence Police Station, to be examined by a Licence and Certifying Officer, while the driver is in custody assisting with the investigations.

Relatives, friends and other persons have taken to Facebook and other social media platforms to express their condolences and sympathy to the families of Gittens and Halley. They also extended prayers wishing a speedy recovery to the others who are still hospitalized.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.