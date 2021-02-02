Some of we leaders nah gat training!

Latest update February 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Ole people does advise dat if you nah know, yuh must find out. Dem boys seh when yuh is a man and a leader, yuh does gat fuh become a gentleman. Yuh does gat fuh learn social graces like offering a seat to a lady or getting up to greet her when she comes to your table.
But some leaders dem nah gat training. Dem nah know how to behave like gentlemen.
Last Sunday dem had a free-for-all at de State House. Was nuff food and drink!
Some of dem girls dress up 99. Dem wear nice dress. But de men dem look shabby. Some overdress and some underdress. Some of dem try fuh outdo some of dem girls by wearing jacket and shirt wah gat mo flower dan dem flower dress wah dem girls wear.
But wah really upset dem boys was when some of dem girls go fuh tek picture with dem big ones. Dem man nah even get up from dem seat. Dem gat dem girls stand up behind dem while dem sitting down admiring de camera.
Dem boys seh a gentlemen woulda get up and tek de picture. Or he would have offer de lady a seat.
But is suh when yuh ain’t gat training. And pon top of dat, de O Pee publish all dem picture weh de girls dem gat fuh stand up while dem big ones sitting down.
Talk half and hope dat by next year, some of dem leaders learn how fuh be gentlemen.
