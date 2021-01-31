GNBS NQA 2021 – ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES TO SHOW THEY ARE MEETING QUALITY OBJECTIVES

Kaieteur News – To recognize businesses for their commitment to quality systems and best practices, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), will this year host its third National Quality Awards (NQA) Programme. The NQA, which is set for October 2021 (as part of National Quality Week), will be another opportunity for businesses to demonstrate that they are meeting quality requirements. Successful businesses will be rewarded for both the production goods and delivery of services.

Participating businesses will be evaluated against the ISO 9001:2015 Standard that was developed by the International Organization for Standardization to help businesses and organizations implement an effective quality management system. Participants will also be graded based on the nine Quality Management Principles and criteria for good environmental and safety practices.

Importantly, the NQA Programme was launched by the GNBS in 2017 to improve quality and promote the competitiveness of Guyanese products and services. It enables businesses to strive for excellence, be at a competitive edge, enhance growth and development and it encourages sustainability.

The awards are held on a biennial basis and are open to businesses in the Manufacturing, Services (Financial, Tourism and Hospitality, Professional Services, etc.) and the Agro-processing industries. The Awards cater to large and small businesses. Small Businesses, according to the NQA Criteria, are classified as any business with 25 or less employees, earning $60M or less in revenue and is the owner of assets valuing $20M or less.

In the NQA, Agro Processors are differentiated from other small businesses and placed in a separate category to promote and recognize quality in these businesses. Eligible participants are enterprises involved in the small-scale production of agro-processed products (Jams and Jellies, Sauces, Fruit Mixes, Salted fish and seafood, juices, packaged eggs, local sweets, chips, etc.).

Some may ask what are the benefits of participating in the NQA? Or, what’s in it for me? Well, apart from recognition for quality, the NQA provides a comprehensive assessment of businesses to assist in a more structured approach to performance management. It also fosters greater consumer confidence and satisfaction in the goods and services provided by the awardees, thereby increasing sales. Winners can also use the awards as a tool for promotion. From an internal point of view, the awards allow businesses to get on a path of continuous improvements, implement good health and safety practices, and increase their desired quality, customer service, leadership and sustainable practices.

From a national perspective, the NQA enhances the quality and competitiveness of Guyanese products and services.

With so many benefits, local businesses should be convinced to vie for the awards. The application process to participate in the NQA is simple and free of cost. In addition to a completed application form, applicants are required to submit a copy of a valid Business registration from the Deeds Registry, valid tax compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority, Valid National Insurance compliance from the National Insurance Scheme. An assessment of each participating business will also be done to arrive at the winners.

All businesses must also possess at least one of the following or have them in place by the close of the application period: Documented Standard Operating Procedures, Quality Manual/Policy Manual or Best Practices Manual.

Finally, the GNBS will notify businesses when the application process is opened and the deadline for completion.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0065, 219-0066 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org.