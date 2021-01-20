Man cuffed to the face after walking into gang of bandits

Kaieteur News – A man was cuffed to the face on Monday after he walked into a gang of motorbike bandits at the corner of New Market and Thomas Street Georgetown. The incident reportedly took place in the morning hours in the vicinity of Pro Care Pharmacy.

A video which surfaced on Facebook showed three motorcycles pulling up to the corner. The pillion riders hopped off and attempted to rob a nurse but the woman dodged and ran away.

The robbers attacked another individual (a woman) and grabbed her purse, while another woman approached the corner and upon seeing the robbery in process turned back.

However, it appeared the man was not aware of what was going on. He approached the corner and turned on Thomas Street, walking into a right hook to the face from one of the bandits.

He was then chucked and braced against the wall of the pharmacy where it appeared as if the bandit snatched a chain from around his neck. The man managed to free himself from the bandit’s grip and ran backwards as another one tried to chase him, but aborted the mission and escaped together with his accomplices.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident.