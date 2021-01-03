Bandit shoots accomplice in chest while escaping with loot

Latest update January 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has been informed by police that a bandit mistakenly shot his accomplice in the chest yesterday, while escaping with their loot from a cellphone store located on Sheriff Street.
It is believed that the bullet was intended for the owner of store, but he shot the wrong target.
The incident took place sometime around 15:00 hrs.
This newspaper learnt that they entered the building and the armed bandit held the owner at gunpoint, while his accomplice looted the store. As they escaped, the gunman reportedly discharged a round.
Unfortunately, the accomplice was struck and he fell.
He got up and ran but due to his injury, he did not make it far and was captured. The bandit, however, did not stick around to assist his partner. He continued running.
Commander of Region 4 ‘A,’ Simon McBean, said ranks went down to the location and arrested the injured accomplice and recovered the loot. He was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted and is presently under police guard.
Police say they are on the hunt for the escaped bandit who shot and abandoned his partner.
