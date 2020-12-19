ICJ ruling, a victory for Guyana – President Ali

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali declared the landmark judgment handed down by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Guyana/ Venezuela border controversy case yesterday a win and testament to what can be achieved through cooperation.

The World Court ruled that it has the jurisdiction to preside over Guyana’s case concerning the validity of the 1899 Award about the border between British Guiana and Venezuela and the related question of the definitive settlement of the land boundary.

Ali joined government ministers, heads of the disciplined forces along with senior Foreign Affairs officials at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre to listen to the ruling read by the ICJ’s President Judge Abdulgawi Ahmed Yusuf.

In his address after the judgment, President Ali stated “It is a great moment indeed for Guyana, whose governments and people have been united in looking to international justice to uphold the territorial integrity. It is testimony too, to what we can achieve as a nation.

Added to that, Ali opined that the World Court’s decision demonstrates too that international law can be “brought to bear” to ensure the preservation of Guyana’s patrimony.

With the ICJ ruling it has jurisdiction to preside over the case, Guyana still has a battle ahead as the court will next hear the merits of the case to decide on Guyana’s claim that the Arbitral Award of 1899 is indeed valid and binding on both countries.

“It is to that phase of the case that we now bend our will in unity as a nation and with conviction in the rightness of our case…Our greatest strength is when we are united. This case is just an example of that unity,” the President noted.

Further, Ali expressed hope that Venezuela, now that the ICJ passed its ruling, would consider participating in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd, who was also in jubilation at the ruling, stated that this was achieved through the inclusive approach taken by government. He also added that while Guyana respects Venezuela and its people, it also has to protect its own sovereignty and self-interest.

Todd remarked “This has been a longstanding issue that we have been dealing with for decades that has no political confinement. It is an issue that requires the involvement of each and every citizen regardless of color, race, class, or political affiliation.”

That approach was evident in government’s move to retain former Coalition Foreign Secretary, Carl Greenidge as an Advisor on Border Issues and as an Agent in the matter.

Greenidge, who attended the viewing, remarked that the judgment is one Guyana sought and noted too, that careful attention must be paid to the language used in the judgment and explanation provided.

“We are pleased to see this case brought to a forum and accepted which ensured the definitive resolution of a controversy which has bedeviled our country and neighbour since 1982. The issue has been characterized by endless interminable repetition of processes and argument,” Greenidge stated, adding that in the background Guyana lost territory, investments and the opportunity to improve the well-being of its people.