One arrested in Arakaka Police Outpost arson attempt

Latest update December 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 14, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the arson attempt on the Arakaka Police Outpost located at Arakaka, North West District last Friday.
The suspect is identified as Roscoe McIntyre of Central Arakaka Village.
According to Kaieteur News’ previous reporting on the incident a subordinate officer, who was on duty at the time reportedly told investigators that he and other ranks were performing duties in the enquiries office when they heard a loud explosion and instantly saw a huge blaze to the front door of the building.
Upon seeing this, the ranks immediately rushed for some water to extinguish the fire. The reports further stated that the front door of the building was scorched and a five-gallon bottle that was at the front door was partly burnt. According to the reports, no one was injured during the incident.
According to a source from the community, the man would usually cause trouble around the area but due to lack of evidence, the police would let him go. The source disclosed that the man had previously broken into someone’s house in the area and stole their clothes and gasoline bottle.
The following day, the person had recognized their clothes on the suspect and a report was made to the police. Based on information, received the police went and apprehended McIntyre for questioning and it was there that he allegedly confessed to the crime.
The suspect is currently in custody while investigation is ongoing.
Dec 14, 2020Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Despite the threat of covid-19 which tremendously scaled down the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) ability to host competitions...
Dec 14, 2020
Dec 14, 2020
Dec 14, 2020
Dec 14, 2020
Dec 13, 2020
Kaieteur News – It has been four months since leaders of the PNC and the AFC that ran an undemocratic, corrupt, racially-driven... more
Kaieteur News – Guyanese have long become disenchanted with politics. Given the incessant intrigue and divisiveness... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]