One arrested in Arakaka Police Outpost arson attempt

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the arson attempt on the Arakaka Police Outpost located at Arakaka, North West District last Friday.

The suspect is identified as Roscoe McIntyre of Central Arakaka Village.

According to Kaieteur News’ previous reporting on the incident a subordinate officer, who was on duty at the time reportedly told investigators that he and other ranks were performing duties in the enquiries office when they heard a loud explosion and instantly saw a huge blaze to the front door of the building.

Upon seeing this, the ranks immediately rushed for some water to extinguish the fire. The reports further stated that the front door of the building was scorched and a five-gallon bottle that was at the front door was partly burnt. According to the reports, no one was injured during the incident.

According to a source from the community, the man would usually cause trouble around the area but due to lack of evidence, the police would let him go. The source disclosed that the man had previously broken into someone’s house in the area and stole their clothes and gasoline bottle.

The following day, the person had recognized their clothes on the suspect and a report was made to the police. Based on information, received the police went and apprehended McIntyre for questioning and it was there that he allegedly confessed to the crime.

The suspect is currently in custody while investigation is ongoing.