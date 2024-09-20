Alleged wife beater shot during scuffle with police

Kaieteur News – An alleged wife beater was shot on Wednesday during a scuffle with police, who were responding to an assault report made by the man’s wife at Little Diamond Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

According to police reports, the 32-year-old construction worker, Jermaine Haynes, allegedly slapped his wife, smashed a table in their home and threatened to kill her. The woman then called the police and fled to the neighbour’s house for safety.

In response to the report, which was sent to the Operations Room of Regional Division 4 ‘B’, two police constables equipped with 9mm handguns were sent to the location. When they arrived, the woman was still at the neighbour’s house. Police then proceeded to Haynes’ home, where they saw an enraged Haynes departed the house and attacked them.

A scuffle broke out, and Haynes in the process, was able to disarm one of the police officers by holding onto one of his guns. As a result, the other police officer took his service weapon and fired two shots at Haynes, striking him in the lower right thigh. Haynes was apprehended, detained, and transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was treated under police supervision.

Investigations are ongoing.