Sterling Products support Pee Wee U11 Football Tournament

Sep 20, 2024 Sports

Sterling Products Marketing Manager, Dellon Lynch (second from left) handing over donation to Petra’s Co Director, Troy Mendonca in the presence of PRO Youlandra McCammon (extreme left) and Troy Peters.

Kaieteur Sports – In line with its ongoing commitment to social responsibility, Sterling Products Limited has partnered with the Petra Organisation to host the 11th Annual Petra-Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 School Football Tournament. The tournament kicks off this Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Following last Friday’s official launch, the tournament is set to bring together the country’s youngest football talents, as 32 teams compete for the 2024 title from September 21 to November 2. This event not only promises exciting competition but also aims to nurture Guyana’s next generation of footballers.

Sterling Products, a leading household name in Guyana, continues to play a key role in youth development. As part of its ongoing mission to promote growth through education and social initiatives, the company has made a significant donation to the Petra Organisation to help substantiate the strenuous cost attached to coordinating such tournament.

At the yesterday’s presentation, Sterling Products’ Marketing Manager, Dellon Lynch, expressed the company’s pride in supporting the Petra Organisation and the Courts Optical Pee Wee U11 Football Tournament. He noted, “It’s an honour to lend our support to this exciting tournament. Collaborations are at the heart of how we connect with our audience, and we are thrilled to align our brand with a tournament that fosters youth and social development.”

Lynch emphasized that Sterling Products’ partnerships go beyond mere sponsorship, focusing instead on creating a lasting impact for the community and by extension the youth (s) involved. “This donation is about fostering growth, shared purpose, and building a future of opportunities for our young athletes,” he said.

Likewise, Public Relations Officer, Youlandra McCammon, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Through this partnership, we aim to expand our social footprint. We are extremely excited to see the thrilling action unfold over the next six weeks, and wish all teams the best of luck.” She added that the sponsorship would not only elevate the tournament’s profile but also contribute to the broader development of youth football in Guyana.

Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca, also commended Sterling Products for their continued support, calling the company’s contribution invaluable to the success of this highly anticipated U11 Schools Football tournament.

The tournament will officially open with a march-past ceremony on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., setting the stage for weeks of intense and exhilarating football action.

