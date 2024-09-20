Man in court for $6.4M land sale scam

Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old man from Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD), on Wednesday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged for allegedly defrauding an American citizen in a land sale scheme that amounted to $6.4 million.

Gopaul Tiwari appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charge to him. The charge states that between May 8 and June 13, 2024, Tiwari allegedly with the intent to defraud, falsely claimed to be the owner of a parcel of land located at Lot 101 New Housing Scheme, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara and subsequently obtained the sum of $6,400,000 from Earlin Theodore Craig. Tiwari pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to police reports, Craig met Tiwari on April 5, 2024 at the Harbour Bridge Mall, Western Union. Following their introduction, Tiwari inquired whether Craig was interested in purchasing land he claimed to be selling. Craig agreed and between May 8 and June 13, he withdrew the agreed amount from Western Union and handed it over to Tiwari in Georgetown. After the transaction, Craig was unable to contact Tiwari and obtained the land.

An investigation was initiated after Craig reported the incident. Tiwari was arrested on September 14, 2024, and upon being informed of the allegations, he denied receiving any money from Craig. During the court proceedings, Tiwari’s attorney, Dominic Bess, argued that the complaint arose from a disagreement between Tiwari and Craig. Bess noted that Tiwari had one prior conviction but no pending charges. The prosecutor objected to bail, citing Tiwari’s previous offence of a similar nature. However, bail was granted in the amount of $300,000. Tiwari is scheduled to return to court on October 16, 2024, for further proceedings.