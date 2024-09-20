Latest update September 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Baracara students to be accommodated at new N/A Amerindian hostel

Sep 20, 2024

An exterior view of the dormitory at the new hostel

Kaieteur News – Students from Baracara, a riverain community in Region Six, will soon benefit from accommodation at the newly renovated Amerindian Hostel in New Amsterdam.

The $11 million expansion was a commitment made by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a visit last year. It increases the hostel’s capacity to house about 15 more students.

The renovation works were carried out by Lakhram Singh Contracting Service, featuring new dormitories, with the upper floor designated for female students and the lower for males.

The project is overseen by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday, Regional Chairman, David Armogan, highlighted the significance of accommodating students from far-flung communities to support their educational endeavours.

He stressed that the upgraded facility is designed to reduce the financial strain on families by eliminating the need for rented housing. Through the Ministry of Education, rehabilitation works were completed on seven dormitories in the first half of the year, to accommodate students from remote communities. In the second half of the year, similar works will be carried out on an additional dormitory. This initiative is part of the government’s effort to ensure equal access to education nationwide, reducing the burden on students who must travel long distances to attend secondary school.

