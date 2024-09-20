Cozier community gets $261M pump station

Kaieteur News – Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Thursday commissioned a new $261 million pump station at Cozier, Lower Pomeroon in Region Two.

The project was being undertaken by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the facility was constructed by Adamantium Holdings for $261,080,869.

Minister Mustapha told attendees at the commissioning that as Guyana takes the lead among CARICOM states in agriculture, investments like the $261M pump station are an important part of the developmental process.

He told the farmers and residents of the community that the new pump station will significantly boost the agricultural productivity in the area.

Kaieteur News understands that Cozier is one of several communities across the country that will benefit from new pump stations. As reported in the media, these pump station projects represent a comprehensive nationwide drainage improvement programme.

It was reported that some 19 pump stations are under construction across the country and are expected to be operationalised by mid-2025.

Communities that are on the list to get new pump stations are Chesney, Charity, Cottage, Jimbo Grove, Letter Kenny, Farm, Grove South, Little Diamond, Belle Vue, A-Line in Versailles, Pouderoyen, and Canal No.1 just to name a few.

For the year so far, the ministry has commissioned two pump stations, one at Greenwich Park on the East Bank of Essequibo, Region Three. This pump station was constructed by Roopan Ramoutar Investments to the tune of 565.3 million and it is set to provide enhanced access to about 5,000 acres of farmlands, maximising crop yields.

In August, the minister and his team commissioned the $446.8 million pump station at Adventure Village, Region Six which was constructed by D. Sawh Mechanical Workshop.