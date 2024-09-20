Guyana, Qatar sign MoU to strengthen biodiversity conservation, management

Latest update September 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana, through the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), has formalised an agreement with the State of Qatar, marking a significant step in strengthening cooperation on biodiversity conservation and technical capacity building between the two nations.

Foreign Secretary and PAC’s Chairman, Robert Persaud along with Commissioner, Jason Fraser signed the agreement with Acting Charge d’Affaires in the Embassy of the State of Qatar to Guyana, Mohammed Ebrahim Al Rumai.

The simple, yet significant ceremony, was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, South Road, Georgetown, on Wednesday. In brief remarks, Foreign Secretary Persaud underscored that the agreement is the first of its kind as it will expand the relationship between the two countries, particularly in the preservation of Guyana’s biodiversity.

Capacity will be built in the areas of conservation, ecological monitoring and research, to help better manage Guyana’s green spaces. Additionally, with several facilities under the PAC’s management, the Foreign Secretary noted that the agreement will lead to improvements in these spaces, enhancing the overall experience for individuals who visit them.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Fraser highlighted that this initiative is intended to leverage the expertise and practices of the State of Qatar, to improve the management of Guyana’s protected areas. “It’s good to learn from other places, how they manage their green spaces and how we can improve on the management of our spaces,” he emphasised. Established under the Protect Areas Act of 2011, the PAC is mandated to create, manage, maintain, promote and expand the protected areas system of Guyana. The commission maintains the Botanical Gardens, National Park, Shell Beach, Kanuku Mountains, Kaneshen and Iwokrama, among other protected areas. (DPI)

