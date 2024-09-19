Latest update September 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Russell, David pilot TKR to nervy 5-wicket win over Warriors

Sep 19, 2024 Sports

Spin Wizard Sunil Narine was magical last night for TKR. (CPL social media)

Spin Wizard Sunil Narine was magical last night for TKR. (CPL social media)

CPL – GAW vs. TKR

Kaieteur Sports – Andre Russell and Tim David batted TKR to a nerve-wracking win over the Amazon Warriors by 5 wickets last night at the Queen’s Park Oval, handing the defending champions their second successive loss.

Romario Shepherd pummeled a quickfire, unbeaten half-century for the Warriors. (CPL social media)

Romario Shepherd pummeled a quickfire, unbeaten half-century for the Warriors. (CPL social media)

Amazon Warriors stumbled on their way to 148-7 after 20 overs and were highly indebted to all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who top-scored with an unbeaten blitz of 51 off 24 balls.

The Guyanese muscled four huge sixes with three fours adding 72* with fellow fast-bowling all-rounder, Dwaine Pretorius (21*), while opener Tim Robinson (34) continued to provide a robust start.

Andre Russell turned the game on its head for the Warriors with his late power-hitting cameo. (CPL social media)

Andre Russell turned the game on its head for the Warriors with his late power-hitting cameo. (CPL social media)

TKR front-line spinners in Akeal Hosein (1-20), veteran Sunil Narine (2-24) and Afghan chinaman Waqar Salamakheil (2-19), did the majority of the damage.

Guyanese fans came out in numbers at the Queen's Park Oval, to support their franchise. (CPL social media)

Guyanese fans came out in numbers at the Queen’s Park Oval, to support their franchise. (CPL social media)

In reply, TKR finished on 149-5 in 19.2 overs after a resurgent partnership of 60* between Andre Russell 35* who smashed 4 sixes in an over and Tim David (31*) who smacked back-to-back sixes to seal an emphatic win.

Other contributors were Shaqkere Parris (29) and Nicholas Pooran (19). Aussie leg-spinner Nathan Sowter (2-47) had a good but expensive debut, while pacer Shamar Joseph (1-27), spinner Mooen Ali (1-5) and Paul 1-38, toiled.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Russell, David pilot TKR to nervy 5-wicket win over Warriors

Russell, David pilot TKR to nervy 5-wicket win over Warriors

Sep 19, 2024

CPL – GAW vs. TKR Kaieteur Sports – Andre Russell and Tim David batted TKR to a nerve-wracking win over the Amazon Warriors by 5 wickets last night at the Queen’s Park Oval, handing the...
Read More
Sarah Sanmoogan powers to four bronze medals as Guyana opens on a high

Sarah Sanmoogan powers to four bronze medals as...

Sep 19, 2024

ONE Communications back national women’s hockey team for PAHF Challenge  

ONE Communications back national women’s hockey...

Sep 19, 2024

Humphrey-Fowler Memorial Cycle Road Race billed for Sunday

Humphrey-Fowler Memorial Cycle Road Race billed...

Sep 19, 2024

Rehabilitated Annie G Basketball Court at Kwakwani handed over

Rehabilitated Annie G Basketball Court at...

Sep 19, 2024

Isaiah Jones named to League A Best XI

Isaiah Jones named to League A Best XI

Sep 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]