Russell, David pilot TKR to nervy 5-wicket win over Warriors

Latest update September 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 19, 2024 Sports
CPL – GAW vs. TKR
Kaieteur Sports – Andre Russell and Tim David batted TKR to a nerve-wracking win over the Amazon Warriors by 5 wickets last night at the Queen’s Park Oval, handing the defending champions their second successive loss.
Amazon Warriors stumbled on their way to 148-7 after 20 overs and were highly indebted to all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who top-scored with an unbeaten blitz of 51 off 24 balls.
The Guyanese muscled four huge sixes with three fours adding 72* with fellow fast-bowling all-rounder, Dwaine Pretorius (21*), while opener Tim Robinson (34) continued to provide a robust start.
TKR front-line spinners in Akeal Hosein (1-20), veteran Sunil Narine (2-24) and Afghan chinaman Waqar Salamakheil (2-19), did the majority of the damage.
In reply, TKR finished on 149-5 in 19.2 overs after a resurgent partnership of 60* between Andre Russell 35* who smashed 4 sixes in an over and Tim David (31*) who smacked back-to-back sixes to seal an emphatic win.
Other contributors were Shaqkere Parris (29) and Nicholas Pooran (19). Aussie leg-spinner Nathan Sowter (2-47) had a good but expensive debut, while pacer Shamar Joseph (1-27), spinner Mooen Ali (1-5) and Paul 1-38, toiled.
