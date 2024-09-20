Latest update September 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

500 women to benefit from Govt’s new skills training initiative

Sep 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has launched a new skills training initiative that aims to transform the lives of 500 women across the country.

The programme is facilitated by the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), in collaboration with the City and Guilds Training programme. It focuses on empowering women through skills development, social inclusion, and capacity building.

The initiative is designed to promote financial independence and reduce the gender gap in traditionally male-dominated sectors like construction. Training is being offered in carpentry, masonry, welding, plumbing, and electrical work, with hands-on classes of at least 25 participants. The programme targets women aged 17 and older, who are required to be able-bodied and have valid identification, such as an identification card or passport.

Beyond technical skills, participants will also benefit from business literacy training through the ministry’s business incubator. This component will equip them with the tools to create and sustain successful business ventures. Upon completion, the women will be supported in either pursuing entrepreneurial opportunities or securing employment. Those interested in the programme can register via a QR code available on the ministry’s Facebook page or online through this link, https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSdwwO8l6Ci…/viewform. The deadline for registration is October 16, 2024. The government has made significant progress in empowering both women and men through various initiatives. In the first half of 2024, 510 women received skills training through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and WIIN, enhancing their employability.

Additionally, 103 women benefitted from mentoring, coaching, and entrepreneurship support through the WIIN business incubator. Some 2,370 women are expected to begin skills training, 3,000 to benefit from business clinics, and 1,161 to receive business startup kits by the end of the year. Additionally, four women with disabilities received small business loan financing, while seven women accessed the Loans Guarantee Programme. (DPI)

