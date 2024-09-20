Latest update September 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Banks DIH on board for President’s Cup

Sep 20, 2024 Sports

Justin Stoby (Diageo Spirits & Classic Beer Manager), Dwain Bristol (GT Beer Brand Manager) in the company of the Banks DIH Special Events Manager, Mortimer George. The trio presented the sponsorship to a representative of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee.

Kaieteur Sports – Beverage giants Banks DIH continues to support horseracing in Guyana. The latest support came this week ahead of the President’s Cup which is set for Sunday September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice.

This year’s President’s Cup will perhaps be the most exciting event, with a star-studded roster of quality horses set to ignite the Rising Sun Turf Club.

More than G$15 million will be up for grabs and nine races are on the card for the day. In addition to Banks DIH, the President’s Cup, which is on the calendar of Cricket Carnival Events, is sponsored by Jumbo Jet Events, Js Supermarket, XCMG, and SinoTruk.

The organizers and promoters of the President’s Cup expressed gratitude to Banks DIH for the consistency over the years in supporting horse racing. Banks DIH were also major sponsors at last month’s Guyana Cup which attracted fans, and horsemen from around the globe. The beverage giants are thrilled to play a role in the development of horse racing, and they are pleased with the continuous growth.

Some of the top horses have already confirmed entry to the President’s Cup.

Slingerz Racing stables will have the defending President’s Cup champion, John Bull out to defend, while the Guyana Cup champion Olympic Kremlin will be out to attack and reign supreme.

Js Racing stables have recently imported two horses from Brazil, and one that will be eyeing to beat Olympic Kremlin at the President’s Cup feature event is Mapa Do Brazil. In addition to Js Racing Stables, Jumbo Jet Racing Stables, Jagdeo’s Racing Stables, and Simply Royal Racing Stables will be out to shine at President’s Cup.

