10,000 Little Diamond residents to gain access to water

Kaieteur News – Following the completion of ongoing works on the water distribution system at the new housing development in Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, some 10,000 residents will soon have guaranteed access to clean water.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues along with the Director of Projects at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Marlon Daniels, visited the community to assess the project on Wednesday.

The minister noted that “today is the last day that we are completing the interconnections to ensure that this area Little Diamond and Sections One, Two and Three in Great Diamond is serviced with water.”

Since 2020, the ministry has been allocating land and constructing several homes for young professionals in the area. As the population gradually rises, so too does the water demand. To address the situation, the ministry has implemented a new water distribution system, supported by an adjoining well in Covent Garden.

With all necessary structures now in place, Minister Rodrigues assured residents that the communities will receive a timely delivery of water access. “The connections are there. They do have the main in their yards so we’re just waiting now on the lines to be filled and by this afternoon, that will happen so maybe by tomorrow morning people will be fully serviced by our network” the minister explained. This project is part of the government’s broader initiative to ensure comfortable and sustainable living for all Guyanese. Thus far, a sum of $4.5 billion has been expended to improve water quality and supply across the country. (DPI)