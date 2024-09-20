$191M set aside for new annex at recently commissioned Yarrowkabra School

Latest update September 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – With $790 million already spent to construct the Yarrowkabra Secondary School, the facility is set to get a new annex which is estimated to cost an additional $191 million.
The Ministry of Education project which opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) attracted a total of nine contractors. This publication reported that earlier this month, President Irfaan Ali alongside Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand commissioned the $790,571,342 school which was built by R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company.
At the commissioning ceremony, the Education Minister had noted that her ministry did issue a tender for an additional block for the school. We started this school last year and we already need 10 new classrooms which the Permanent Secretary has already put out a bid because once the school is here, kids will come to school and once children come to school, lives will change,” the minister said at the time. It was reported also that the new school is presently accommodating 1,019 students across 35 classes and has 65 teachers including 29 newly recruited educators, 31 trained teachers, 14 teachers who are in training and 20 to be registered for training.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Education
Construction of Yarrowkabra Secondary School annex block.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Dundas Construction Inc.
|$349,975,721
|ECS Construction & General Supplies
|$268,531,751
|NVS Engineering Guyana
|$31,203,753
|Westbrook Caribbean Inc.
|$202,648,456.50
|NP Contracting & Transportation Services
|$233,044,329
|Truck Smart
|$280,268,887
|Deodat Sewkumar Sharran Construction
|$255,514,549
|Triple A General Contracting Services
|$196,702,170
|A Nazier & Son Contracting & General Supplies
|$344,868,353
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$191,836,502
Construction of Students’ Dormitory at Jawalla.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|ECS Construction & General Supplies
|$594,004,225
|Sheriff Construction Inc.
|$310,174,450
|A Alli Construction
|$321,893,700
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$322,554,773
Lot:1 Renovation & Extensions to Student Dormitory at Waramadong.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Sheriff Construction Inc.
|$229,961,400
|KV Contracting Services
|$343,596,694
|S&K Construction Consultancy Services & General Supplies Inc.
|$289,163,731.50
|K&S Civil Engineering Contracting Services Inc.
|–
|ECS Construction & General Supplies
|$460,993,200
|A. Alli Construction
|$259,627,933
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$266,863,274
Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports
Design Services for Implementation of Cooling System (Air Conditioning) for The National Cultural Centre.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services
|$7,310,000
Ministry of Agriculture – GSA
Rehabilitation of GSA Dormitories, Mon Repos.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction
|$112,648,365
|Truck Smart
|$80,363,840
|Emeralds General Contracting & Distributors
|$94,965,137
|K&S Civil Engineering Contracting Services Inc.
|–
|R&P Engineering & General Construction
|$59,773,033
|JR Civil Works
|$97,176,633
|BM Property Investments Inc.
|$163,652,832
|Anil Lalsa Construction
|$87,110,000
|Andrect Engineering & Construction
|$83,682,855
|NP Contracting & Transportation Services
|$80,149,595
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$89,589,574.07
National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute
Supply & Delivery of Agrochemicals for Hinterland Regions.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Agri Supplies Guyana
|$9,735,000
|Modern Agri
|$9,645,000
|General Supplies Guyana Inc.
|$6,887,500
