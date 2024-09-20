$191M set aside for new annex at recently commissioned Yarrowkabra School

Kaieteur News – With $790 million already spent to construct the Yarrowkabra Secondary School, the facility is set to get a new annex which is estimated to cost an additional $191 million.

The Ministry of Education project which opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) attracted a total of nine contractors. This publication reported that earlier this month, President Irfaan Ali alongside Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand commissioned the $790,571,342 school which was built by R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company.

At the commissioning ceremony, the Education Minister had noted that her ministry did issue a tender for an additional block for the school. We started this school last year and we already need 10 new classrooms which the Permanent Secretary has already put out a bid because once the school is here, kids will come to school and once children come to school, lives will change,” the minister said at the time. It was reported also that the new school is presently accommodating 1,019 students across 35 classes and has 65 teachers including 29 newly recruited educators, 31 trained teachers, 14 teachers who are in training and 20 to be registered for training.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction of Yarrowkabra Secondary School annex block.

Bidder Amount Tendered Dundas Construction Inc. $349,975,721 ECS Construction & General Supplies $268,531,751 NVS Engineering Guyana $31,203,753 Westbrook Caribbean Inc. $202,648,456.50 NP Contracting & Transportation Services $233,044,329 Truck Smart $280,268,887 Deodat Sewkumar Sharran Construction $255,514,549 Triple A General Contracting Services $196,702,170 A Nazier & Son Contracting & General Supplies $344,868,353 Engineer’s Estimate $191,836,502

Construction of Students’ Dormitory at Jawalla.

Bidder Amount Tendered ECS Construction & General Supplies $594,004,225 Sheriff Construction Inc. $310,174,450 A Alli Construction $321,893,700 Engineer’s Estimate $322,554,773

Lot:1 Renovation & Extensions to Student Dormitory at Waramadong.

Bidder Amount Tendered Sheriff Construction Inc. $229,961,400 KV Contracting Services $343,596,694 S&K Construction Consultancy Services & General Supplies Inc. $289,163,731.50 K&S Civil Engineering Contracting Services Inc. – ECS Construction & General Supplies $460,993,200 A. Alli Construction $259,627,933 Engineer’s Estimate $266,863,274

Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports

Design Services for Implementation of Cooling System (Air Conditioning) for The National Cultural Centre.

Bidder Amount Tendered Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services $7,310,000

Ministry of Agriculture – GSA

Rehabilitation of GSA Dormitories, Mon Repos.

Bidder Amount Tendered Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction $112,648,365 Truck Smart $80,363,840 Emeralds General Contracting & Distributors $94,965,137 K&S Civil Engineering Contracting Services Inc. – R&P Engineering & General Construction $59,773,033 JR Civil Works $97,176,633 BM Property Investments Inc. $163,652,832 Anil Lalsa Construction $87,110,000 Andrect Engineering & Construction $83,682,855 NP Contracting & Transportation Services $80,149,595 Engineer’s Estimate $89,589,574.07

National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute

Supply & Delivery of Agrochemicals for Hinterland Regions.

Bidder Amount Tendered Agri Supplies Guyana $9,735,000 Modern Agri $9,645,000 General Supplies Guyana Inc. $6,887,500