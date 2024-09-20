Latest update September 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

$191M set aside for new annex at recently commissioned Yarrowkabra School

Sep 20, 2024 News

The $790M Yarrowkabra Secondary School located along the Soesdyke – Linden Highway.

The $790M Yarrowkabra Secondary School located along the Soesdyke – Linden Highway.

Kaieteur News – With $790 million already spent to construct the Yarrowkabra Secondary School, the facility is set to get a new annex which is estimated to cost an additional $191 million.

The Ministry of Education project which opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) attracted a total of nine contractors. This publication reported that earlier this month, President Irfaan Ali alongside Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand commissioned the $790,571,342 school which was built by R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company.

At the commissioning ceremony, the Education Minister had noted that her ministry did issue a tender for an additional block for the school. We started this school last year and we already need 10 new classrooms which the Permanent Secretary has already put out a bid because once the school is here, kids will come to school and once children come to school, lives will change,” the minister said at the time. It was reported also that the new school is presently accommodating 1,019 students across 35 classes and has 65 teachers including 29 newly recruited educators, 31 trained teachers, 14 teachers who are in training and 20 to be registered for training.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction of Yarrowkabra Secondary School annex block.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Dundas Construction Inc. $349,975,721
ECS Construction & General Supplies $268,531,751
NVS Engineering Guyana $31,203,753
Westbrook Caribbean Inc. $202,648,456.50
NP Contracting & Transportation Services $233,044,329
Truck Smart $280,268,887
Deodat Sewkumar Sharran Construction $255,514,549
Triple A General Contracting Services $196,702,170
A Nazier & Son Contracting & General Supplies $344,868,353
Engineer’s Estimate $191,836,502

 

Construction of Students’ Dormitory at Jawalla.

Bidder Amount Tendered
ECS Construction & General Supplies $594,004,225
Sheriff Construction Inc. $310,174,450
A Alli Construction $321,893,700
Engineer’s Estimate $322,554,773

 

Lot:1 Renovation & Extensions to Student Dormitory at Waramadong.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Sheriff Construction Inc. $229,961,400
KV Contracting Services $343,596,694
S&K Construction Consultancy Services & General Supplies Inc. $289,163,731.50
K&S Civil Engineering Contracting Services Inc.
ECS Construction & General Supplies $460,993,200
A. Alli Construction $259,627,933
Engineer’s Estimate $266,863,274

 

Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports

Design Services for Implementation of Cooling System (Air Conditioning) for The National Cultural Centre.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services $7,310,000

 

Ministry of Agriculture – GSA

Rehabilitation of GSA Dormitories, Mon Repos.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Wazeer Khan & Sons Construction $112,648,365
Truck Smart $80,363,840
Emeralds General Contracting & Distributors $94,965,137
K&S Civil Engineering Contracting Services Inc.
R&P Engineering & General Construction $59,773,033
JR Civil Works $97,176,633
BM Property Investments Inc. $163,652,832
Anil Lalsa Construction $87,110,000
Andrect Engineering & Construction $83,682,855
NP Contracting & Transportation Services $80,149,595
Engineer’s Estimate $89,589,574.07

 

National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute

Supply & Delivery of Agrochemicals for Hinterland Regions.

Bidder Amount Tendered
Agri Supplies Guyana $9,735,000
Modern Agri $9,645,000
General Supplies Guyana Inc. $6,887,500
