Senior officials of Police Finance Dept. suspended as SOCU probes $150M fraud

Nov 21, 2020 News

The police force Finance Department is being investigated for a major fraud involving money earmarked for ranks.

Kaieteur News – Four senior officers from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Finance Unit were sent on administrative leave as investigators probe the alleged misappropriation of $150M.
Sources familiar with the probe informed Kaieteur News that the Finance Officer, Superintendent Marcelene Washington; her deputy Frank Jackman Wilberg along with two other high-ranking officers were sent on leave.
Sources were sketchy on the details, but revealed to Kaieteur News that the four officers received letters to immediately proceed on leave.
Kaieteur News was made to understand that the missing funds were allotted to officers for extra duties performed.
But while documents were signed to say that the funds were released, they reportedly never reached into the hands of the ranks.
Up to press time, there were no statements from the Force on the allegations. Investigations are ongoing.
However, this newspaper was told that investigators from the Police Force Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) raided the offices of the Finance Department, taking away files and hard-drives on Thursday.
From reports, several other top officials in the force are likely to be questioned because of their alleged involvement.

 

