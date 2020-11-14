Government commences works on two UK-funded smart hospitals

– looking at 100 more health facilities to be upgraded

Kaieteur News – Through a project funded by the United Kingdom Department For International Development (DFID), the government has commenced works on two of five health facilities set to be upgraded to “SMART Hospitals”. The two facilities already being upgraded are the Diamond Diagnostic Centre located on the East Bank of Demerara and the Leonora Diagnostic and Treatment Centre on the West Coast of Demerara.

This information was disclosed by a Health Ministry spokesman who also stated that the other three facilities soon set for upgrades are the Mabaruma Regional Hospital in Region One, the Paramakatoi Health Centre in Region Eight and the Lethem Regional Hospital in Region Nine.

Initial reports by this publication stated that the project saw a US$4.175M allocation where US$920,000 was set aside for the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, US$950,000 for the Leonora Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, US$837,000 for the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, US$515,000 for the Paramakatoi Health Centre and US$910,000 for the Lethem Regional Hospital.

The Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony had previously stated that the project aims to provide environmentally friendly services at these hospitals, services that are “safer and greener”.

“The whole concept behind this project is to ensure that the buildings have structural integrity to guarantee better work and patient flow. We are utilizing renewable energy, so you’ll see the installation of solar panels and most of the lighting and power structures will be running off of solar energy,” Minister Anthony had explained.

Further, it was said that in efforts to lessen carbon footprints for the hospitals other ‘SMART’ energy sources will be available as backup measures. Carbon footprints are described as a measure of activities to find the amount of carbon dioxide being produced through the burning of fossil fuels.

The Minister had also stated that upon upgrading these five hospitals, the government can explore other health facilities which can benefit from the same initiative. To date, approximately 100 health facilities have since been assessed so that they can be upgraded.

The Diamond Diagnostic Centre was closed in September to begin upgrades; however, it was stated that the upgrade was supposed to kick start since January 2019 under the previous government and be completed by May/ June this year.

The Health Minister had also noted that upon its completion, the facility will see a new Accident and Emergency Unit, a new Outpatient Area, enhancements in the surgical maternity areas, a pharmacy with more capacity to facilitate a higher number of people and faster processing of medications.

It must also be important to note that the upgrades on the five hospitals will be done progressively, meaning that they won’t be upgraded all at once, but in stages.

