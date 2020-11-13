ExxonMobil gets back part of Stabroek Block it relinquished years ago – source reveals

Latest update November 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 13, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – While ExxonMobil, like all oil companies operating in Guyana, has the responsibility to relinquish sections of the oil blocks it owns, this oil major strategically positioned itself to regain an area it had to relinquish years ago, according to a source.
ExxonMobil has had the exploration rights to the behemoth Stabroek since 1999.
However, it could not have kept the entire block, due to the relinquishment clause it has committed to in the agreement with the Government of Guyana.
The provision provided that the company would have to relinquish parts of the block to the government, at intervals.
Relinquishment is provided for in the Petroleum (Exploration and Production), in which it states that if an area is relinquished, the licence ceases to have effect in relation to that area.
When Mid-Atlantic applied for an exploration licence in early 2013, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) knew that the area was relinquished by ExxonMobil.
By then, the area was available. So the regulator, having satisfied itself that the application met all the conditions required, was awarded the block.
Kaieteur News understands that ExxonMobil had conducted 2D seismic work, which extended to the area that is now the Canje block, prior to its relinquishment.
Hence, seismic data on that area reverted to the exclusive domain of GGMC when the area was relinquished.
That data serves to inform oil companies of the prospectivity of their licences.
Fast forward to February 2016, ExxonMobil made a deal with Mid-Atlantic and its partner JHI Associates to farm in to the Canje block, and become the operator. There is no publicly available information about how much was paid to the initial owners of the block.
Total SE also farmed in, in 2018. Information on the transaction is similarly scarce.
As a result of its ownership and operatorship of the Stabroek, Canje and Kaieteur blocks, ExxonMobil now has control of 11.8 million acres of Guyana’s offshore area.
Nov 13, 2020Kaieteur News – The St. John’s Athletic Department officially announced on Wednesday that four-time Olympian Aliann Pompey has been elevated to the position of Associate Head Coach. The...
Nov 13, 2020
Nov 13, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Nov 12, 2020
Kaieteur News – The Centre for African Studies at Cambridge University together with the newly established Walter Rodney... more
Kaieteur News – I like what I see each morning. But, I also do not like some of the things which I see soon after I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Democracy, including free and fair elections, is under siege in the Western Hemisphere,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]