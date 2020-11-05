ANSA McAl donates injection to fight COVID-19

Latest update November 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – ANSA McAL Trading Limited (AMTL) yesterday delivered 100 vials of Remdesivir to the Ministry of Health as a donation to continue the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.
At the presentation ceremony held at the Ministry of Health on Brickdam, Managing Director of AMTL, Troy Cadogan noted that: “ANSA McAL Trading Limited, has long been cognizant of its’ Corporate Social Responsibility, and has donated Trinchloro bleach through the Rotary Club of Guyana since March. However as one of the leading distributors in Guyana, AMTL has partnered with one of its suppliers to donate 100 units of Remdesivir 100mg injection.”
The donation of this drug will provide a powerful tool in the government’s arsenal to help in the fight against some of the debilitating symptoms of COVID-19 that can occur in some cases Cadogan said.
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who accepted the donation, also noted that the Remdesivir injection is a “powerful component” in the fight against the virus but also urged AMTL to continue to spread the word on COVID-19 protocols that includes the wearing of masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing.
Meanwhile, AMTL also committed to donating another 100 vials of the injection by this coming weekend, with the total cost of the 200 vials amounting to just over $7M.
Remdesivir (GS-5734), a nucleoside analogue pro-drug, has inhibitory effects on pathogenic animal and human corona viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in vitro, and inhibits Middle East respiratory syndrome corona virus, SARS-CoV-1, and SARS-CoV-2 replication in animal models.
Early clinical studies have shown clinically meaningful differences and reductions in some clinical parameters in patients.
