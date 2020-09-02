Health Minister seeking loan from Indian Bank to revamp sections of West Demerara Hospital

Guyana’s Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, recently indicated that he will be seeking collaboration and a loan from the Indian Export-Import (ExIm) Bank to rebuild major sections of the West Demerara Hospital.

Dr. Anthony stated that between late 2020 to early 2021, the project will be coming on stream.

The Indian Ex-Im Bank would have provided loans for several projects in Guyana including the East Bank /East Coast Demerara Road Linkage Project. A line of credit by the bank was also approved by the Government of India which saw about US$17.5 million being provided for the improvement of Suddie Regional Hospital, the West Demerara Regional Hospital, and the Bartica District Hospital.

The disclosure of the expansion came recently after the Minister toured the hospital’s maternity facility. He was accompanied by Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Three, Dr. Erica Forte; Head of the Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) Department, Dr. Fareez Khan, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Representative, Bodhan Nipan and staffers of the hospital’s maternity unit.

The Minister indicated that he would like to have the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) back in works as it would have been out of operations for a “very” long time.

Dr. Anthony stated that the area has been facing a serious issue of fungus and mold. He also added that the electricity supply has been unstable but it will be addressed.

To reduce and eliminate infant mortality in Guyana, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) had commissioned the hospital’s NICU however, for a while it had not been functioning.

In 2016, it was fully re-opened and equipped with incubators, open care warmers, infant ventilators, CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machines, IV (Intravenous) and syringe pumps, photo-therapy lamps (LED and Fluorescent), monitors, transport incubators, oxygen and humidity therapy devices, and aerosol medication devices- but even after this, it went out of operations.

A ministry official stated that in 2016, the IDB had approved a loan of US$8M for a project set to reduce maternal, prenatal, and neonatal deaths in Guyana.

It also sought to improve maternal and child health services in Regions Three, Four, and Nine.

In staying committed to this loan, on Saturday, US$25,084 ($5M Guyana dollars) in equipment was handed over to the maternity unit- these included beds, pediatric cots, examination lamps, and trolleys.

Another contribution of equipment is also expected to be delivered which will include cardiac monitors and other vital medical equipment.