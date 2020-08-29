Sharing hope with ANUG

DEAR EDITOR,

In Stabroek News of Friday 21st June, 2019, the new political party ‘A New and United Guyana (ANUG)’ was reported to have set out its vision for the future governance of the country at a press conference held the day before.

As understood then the following were some of ANUG’s prospective:

*a Presidential System and Government in which all the major political parties will serve.’

*the complete separation of powers between the Executive and the Legislative.’

*a constituency system with a mechanism for proportionality.’

*a complete makeover of the political system which Guyana deserves.’

*ethnic insecurity, discrimination and marginalisation will be eliminated.’

*ANUG’s offer is not to challenge or defy the ethno-political will of the people of Guyana, but to create a system where both parties share the Government.’

*ANUG has entered the political arena to win the elections….if we obtain a majority or plurality of votes, we will invite the other parties in a national unity government and will immediately embark on constitutional reform.’

*If we are unable to persuade the Guyanese people to give us an absolute majority or plurality, we hope to obtain enough seats in the National Assembly to ensure that neither party (PPP/C, APNU+AFC) obtain an absolute majority.’

One must now appreciate ANUG’s disappointment with the subsequent election results. At the same time, however reluctantly, it does not appear unfair to seek clarification from ANUG of how it sees its very laudable objectives being achieved, now that it is substantively ostracised from Parliament.

There are those of us who had held more than a little optimism of ANUG’s now exploring other processes to yet stimulate positive consideration of its aspirations by the major parties.

May we be allowed to look forward to some consolatory response?

E.B. John