GECOM gazettes elections results and seating allocations

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh has finally gazetted the results of the March 2 General and Regional Elections, three weeks after the final declaration and swearing in of President Irfaan Ali.

Apart from the seat allocations in the National Assembly, the gazette lists the allocations for Regional Democratic Councils (RDC), which include winnings by small parties, the Liberty & Justice Party (LJP) and Change Guyana. It should be noted the latter party, started by businessman Robert Badal, officially disbanded yesterday.

In Region One, APNU+AFC got five seats, while the PPP/C got 10. In Region Two, APNU+AFC got five seats, while the PPP/C got 12. In Region Three, APNU+AFC got nine seats, while PPP/C got 18. In Region Four, APNU+AFC got 20 seats, while Change Guyana got one seat and the PPP/C got 14. In Region Five, APNU+AFC got eight seats, while the PPP/C got 10. In Region Six, APNU+AFC got 10 seats, while the PPP/C got 20. In Region Seven, APNU+AFC got eight seats, while LJP got one seat, and the PPP/C got six.

In Region Eight, both APNU+AFC got seven seats, while LJP got one. In Region Nine, APNU+AFC got six seats, while the PPP/C got nine. In Region 10, APNU+AFC got 15 seats, while the PPP/C got three. The gazetted results bring further finality to the painstaking five-month electoral process. The Chair is yet to hold a post-election press conference.