We tired scratching; is time we start living!

Dem Boys Seh…

Guyana is about to become de richest country in the Caribbean. And eventually it gun become one of de richest places in de world. If Guyana get what it deserve from dem oil companies, nobody nah gat fuh wuk in this country again.

Dem could sit back and sip whisky and smoke cigar all day. Dem boys seh suh.

Despite all de oil we gat, Pressie wan put people back fuh scratch a living. He concern about de sugar workers wha like yard fowl scratching de dirt fuh see if dem find any corn. And right next door dem gat a corn field.

But dem head so buried in the dirt dat dem nah see de field full ah corn.

He worrying about de NI-CIL selling out dem scrap iron wha dem call sugar factory.

It remind dem boys of when you and yuh neighbour fighting over a rotten fence wha divide y’all two property.

And while yuh fighting over this rotten fence, somebody carrying away all yuh furniture through de front door.

We nah gat no reason fuh be squabbling over sugar and rice when we gat oil. Dem boys nah seh nah plant sugar and rice. Dem boys thinking about the mentality of dem people wha running de country.

Dem living in de past. Dem concentrating pun scratching a living from rice and sugar while dem oil companies fetching away de country wealth by de tankers.

De President give wan speech last Saturday. He talk wrong. He nah talk wha dem boys want to hear. Was a pitta-patta speech. He sprinkle lil here and sprinkle lil there.

De person or persons who write dah speech should be sent packing. Dem nah thinking modern. Dem nah thinking about mekkin Guyana rich. Dem thinking about keeping Guyana in a state wheh all dem gun continue to do for generations is to scratch a living.

Talk half and tell Pressie he should listen to Santokie!