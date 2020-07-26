8 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Guyana has been seeing a steady increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed another eight positive cases bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 360.

The Ministry through its COVID-19 dashboard reported that the number of persons in institutional quarantine is 33 while the number of persons in institutional isolation has increased 160.

Additionally, four persons remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).while the number of recoveries has increased to 180. To date there has been 20 fatalities.

Individuals are advised to continue to follow all regulations and to take all necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the virus.