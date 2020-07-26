Latest update July 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

8 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Jul 26, 2020 News 0

Guyana has been seeing a steady increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Covid-19 dashboard July 25

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed another eight positive cases bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 360.
The Ministry through its COVID-19 dashboard reported that the number of persons in institutional quarantine is 33 while the number of persons in institutional isolation has increased 160.
Additionally, four persons remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).while the number of recoveries has increased to 180. To date there has been 20 fatalities.
Individuals are advised to continue to follow all regulations and to take all necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the virus.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

QC Alumni Boosts Golf in Georgetown

QC Alumni Boosts Golf in Georgetown

Jul 26, 2020

Mr. Colin Ming is an avid golfer who attained a single digit handicap whilst winning several tournaments over the years and served in executive positions at the Lusignan Golf Club and has been an...
Read More
Open Letter from Guyanese Expat in the United States on Windies Cricket

Open Letter from Guyanese Expat in the United...

Jul 26, 2020

GBA grateful to stakeholders support in getting boxers home

GBA grateful to stakeholders support in getting...

Jul 26, 2020

Banks DIH Limited Ride for Sprite giveaway Promotion nears conclusion

Banks DIH Limited Ride for Sprite giveaway...

Jul 26, 2020

Boxers finally return home after eventual frustrating stint in Cuba

Boxers finally return home after eventual...

Jul 25, 2020

Pope, Buttler help England recover against West Indies in decisive Test

Pope, Buttler help England recover against West...

Jul 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • How was the curfew for you?

    The COVID-curfew has presented some difficulties for persons and families. A great many persons simply found it difficult... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019