CDC assesses damage, flood-hit communities- following freak storm

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), through the National Emergency Monitoring Systems (NEMS), yesterday conducted assessments of damage that occurred due to high winds and heavy rainfall reported across the coast of Guyana.
In what is being termed a freak storm, the heavy winds started around 03:00hrs and lasted to after 06:00hrs. Some parts of the coastland also experienced a power outage during this time.
According to CDC’s Senior Response Officer, Salim October, Regions 1,2,3,4, 5 and 6 were affected by these high winds.
He added that two teams were dispatched to Regions 3 and the lower East Coast area which were deemed most affected.
Speaking to Kaieteur News, the officer said that fortunately the damages were not as severe as expected. However, several yards were flooded but it was observed that the waters were quickly receding and there were damage to public utilities and infrastructure and a few homes.
He further explained that the CDC was able to conduct its assessment with the assistance of the Regional Disaster Response Management Services (RDRMS) which is collaboration between several agencies including the municipalities and the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC).
Additionally, October noted that slight damage to mostly roofing related were contained and repaired by residents themselves.
Among the homes reported damaged were three households in Region 4, in Vryheid’s Lust, Success and Lamaha Park and two in Region 2 at Westberry and Line Dam, Queenstown on the Essequibo Coast, one in Region 7, and one in Region 6.
In terms of public infrastructure, the commentator’s booth at Uitvlugt Community Centre ground collapsed while live wires were burst from main poles to private homes at De Groute, Region 3. October also pointed out that the Guyana Power & Light Corporation (GPL) is working to rectify this situation.
As it relates to Bartica, there is severe flooding in some areas and RDRMS will continue to monitor the situation with support from CDC.
Scenes from the aftermath of the heavy rains

 

