NDC Chairman threatens to remove roadside fruit vendors at Peter’s Hall

Persons vending fruits along the Peter’s Hall East Bank Demerara Public Road were yesterday threatened to be placed before “the court” should they not remove in three days.

The vendors claimed that an official from the Eccles and Peter’s Hall Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) drove up to them in a vehicle and ordered them to leave within three days.

They said that the official also warned them sternly that non-adherence would lead to them being forcefully removed by the police or even “locked up”.

It was later learnt that the official was the Chairman of the NDC, Rohan Sarjoo.

Sarjoo was contacted for an explanation as to why the fruit vendors must desist from earning their livelihood along the roadside.

To this Sarjoo responded that “first of all it is illegal for the vendors to sell along the Public Road.”

He said that these vendors have been dumping their garbage on the parapet.

He claimed that recently there was one vendor who “plucked duck” and scattered his debris on the road.

Another reason he gave was that these vendors are causing major obstruction to the flow of traffic.

He claimed that customers would stop in their vehicles to purchase items and obstruct other motorists from passing.

Sarjoo also argued that the pavement along the roadside is built for pedestrians and not for vendors to use as stall spaces.

These vendors have since denied claims that they have littered that area and pleaded with authorities for them to be allowed to vend in the area a little longer.

However, Sarjoo said that the NDC remains firm with its decision, adding that the vendors were warned several times before to desist and have failed to adhere.

This time around they will have to adhere or face penalties, he said.

One fruit vendor, Robert Samaroo, told Kaieteur News that he had only started vending at Peter’s Hall three weeks ago.

Samaroo normally sells at the Parika Market but was forced to relocate because business at the market has recently been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Boats are not running, people are not travelling, persons not buying, it get tough bad and I can’t make no money there,” said Samaroo.

The vendor said that since he relocated things have been a little better.

Another fruit vendor, Hussain Mohamed, said that he had started selling along the East Bank Public Road since the pandemic arrived in Guyana.

“I used to sell in the Stabroek Market but it was closed and because of financial constraints I was forced to come out here to feed my family,” said Mohamed.

The man also told this publication that other vendors have returned to the Stabroek Market but he opted not to go because “COVID-19 is still around”.

“Yes my friends have returned but the place is crowded now and there is no social distancing, here I can social distance and vend in a safer condition,” he said.