Latest update June 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NDC Chairman threatens to remove roadside fruit vendors at Peter’s Hall

Jun 24, 2020 News 0

Persons vending fruits along the Peter’s Hall East Bank Demerara Public Road were yesterday threatened to be placed before “the court” should they not remove in three days.

Fruit Vendors along the East Bank Public Road at Peter’s Hall

The vendors claimed that an official from the Eccles and Peter’s Hall Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) drove up to them in a vehicle and ordered them to leave within three days.
They said that the official also warned them sternly that non-adherence would lead to them being forcefully removed by the police or even “locked up”.
It was later learnt that the official was the Chairman of the NDC, Rohan Sarjoo.
Sarjoo was contacted for an explanation as to why the fruit vendors must desist from earning their livelihood along the roadside.
To this Sarjoo responded that “first of all it is illegal for the vendors to sell along the Public Road.”
He said that these vendors have been dumping their garbage on the parapet.
He claimed that recently there was one vendor who “plucked duck” and scattered his debris on the road.
Another reason he gave was that these vendors are causing major obstruction to the flow of traffic.
He claimed that customers would stop in their vehicles to purchase items and obstruct other motorists from passing.
Sarjoo also argued that the pavement along the roadside is built for pedestrians and not for vendors to use as stall spaces.
These vendors have since denied claims that they have littered that area and pleaded with authorities for them to be allowed to vend in the area a little longer.
However, Sarjoo said that the NDC remains firm with its decision, adding that the vendors were warned several times before to desist and have failed to adhere.
This time around they will have to adhere or face penalties, he said.
One fruit vendor, Robert Samaroo, told Kaieteur News that he had only started vending at Peter’s Hall three weeks ago.
Samaroo normally sells at the Parika Market but was forced to relocate because business at the market has recently been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Boats are not running, people are not travelling, persons not buying, it get tough bad and I can’t make no money there,” said Samaroo.
The vendor said that since he relocated things have been a little better.
Another fruit vendor, Hussain Mohamed, said that he had started selling along the East Bank Public Road since the pandemic arrived in Guyana.
“I used to sell in the Stabroek Market but it was closed and because of financial constraints I was forced to come out here to feed my family,” said Mohamed.
The man also told this publication that other vendors have returned to the Stabroek Market but he opted not to go because “COVID-19 is still around”.
“Yes my friends have returned but the place is crowded now and there is no social distancing, here I can social distance and vend in a safer condition,” he said.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

England v West Indies: Cricket returns with practice match

Jun 24, 2020

BBC Sport – Top-level cricket was played for the first time in the world since March as West Indies began their intra-squad warm-up match at Old Trafford. Kraigg Brathwaite, captaining his...
Read More
Cricketers back home from T&T

Cricketers back home from T&T

Jun 24, 2020

South America U-23 Championships doubtful this year

South America U-23 Championships doubtful this...

Jun 24, 2020

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

Jun 23, 2020

Ashmead Nedd moving up the cricketing ladder Should join dad as father/son pair to play FC Cricket

Ashmead Nedd moving up the cricketing ladder...

Jun 23, 2020

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Jun 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019