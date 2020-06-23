De court try to confuse de whole Guyana

Dem boys seh…

Yesterday’s Court of Appeal session on elections nah change nuttin. At least dat is wha dem boys believe after dem listen to dem three judges.

De David gal who file de motion to de court ask fuh declaration that GECOM breach its own Recount Order. Dem boys nah hear de Court seh dat.

She ask fuh an order restraining de Chief E-lec-ions Officer from complying with the direction of the Chairman without first determining the credibility of the elections. Dem boys nah hear de court order dat.

She ask fuh an order restraining de Chief E-lect-ions Officer from submitting an election report which contains non-credible votes. Dem boys nah hear de court order dat.

De only thing which dem boys hear was ordered was de interpretation of “more votes cast.”

De court seh when de Constitution talk about more votes cast, it mean more valid votes.

Lolo-field already tabulate and submit he report bout de total valid votes. All he gat fuh do now is to use de farm-ula to determine how de seats in de National Assembly gon be allocated.

Dem boys nah know why some people getting all worked up about de court ruling.

De court ruling can’t change de recount results and it certainly nah give de CEO any power fuh do dat. If he try to Mingo-ise de numbers, is jail. De whole world watching.

But is suh we stay. We like get excited about nuttin.

Dem boys want we get excited about all dat money wha spending fuh nice up de rundown hotel. Dem boys wan know who gon check fuh see how credible is de spending pon de quanrantine building.

Dem boys also want y’all to check out the price fuh dem bucket trucks wha Patto seh cost $83 million.

Dem gat wan old saying…moon does run till day catch am.

Talk half and prepare to watch Lolo-field try some illegal magic.