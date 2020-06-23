Latest update June 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De court try to confuse de whole Guyana

Jun 23, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem boys seh…

Yesterday’s Court of Appeal session on elections nah change nuttin. At least dat is wha dem boys believe after dem listen to dem three judges.
De David gal who file de motion to de court ask fuh declaration that GECOM breach its own Recount Order. Dem boys nah hear de Court seh dat.
She ask fuh an order restraining de Chief E-lec-ions Officer from complying with the direction of the Chairman without first determining the credibility of the elections. Dem boys nah hear de court order dat.
She ask fuh an order restraining de Chief E-lect-ions Officer from submitting an election report which contains non-credible votes. Dem boys nah hear de court order dat.
De only thing which dem boys hear was ordered was de interpretation of “more votes cast.”
De court seh when de Constitution talk about more votes cast, it mean more valid votes.
Lolo-field already tabulate and submit he report bout de total valid votes. All he gat fuh do now is to use de farm-ula to determine how de seats in de National Assembly gon be allocated.
Dem boys nah know why some people getting all worked up about de court ruling.
De court ruling can’t change de recount results and it certainly nah give de CEO any power fuh do dat. If he try to Mingo-ise de numbers, is jail. De whole world watching.
But is suh we stay. We like get excited about nuttin.
Dem boys want we get excited about all dat money wha spending fuh nice up de rundown hotel. Dem boys wan know who gon check fuh see how credible is de spending pon de quanrantine building.
Dem boys also want y’all to check out the price fuh dem bucket trucks wha Patto seh cost $83 million.
Dem gat wan old saying…moon does run till day catch am.
Talk half and prepare to watch Lolo-field try some illegal magic.

Similar Articles

Sports

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

Jun 23, 2020

The local golf industry will be given a major boost when the NexGen Golf Academy opens its doors to the public. The sport of golf has grown tremendously over the past few years here and this venture...
Read More
Ashmead Nedd moving up the cricketing ladder Should join dad as father/son pair to play FC Cricket

Ashmead Nedd moving up the cricketing ladder...

Jun 23, 2020

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Pan Am sport executive Millerson passes

Jun 22, 2020

Harding’s dream is to play professional volleyball Wants GVF to implement more Referee, Coaches training

Harding’s dream is to play professional...

Jun 22, 2020

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist in 40 years

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone...

Jun 21, 2020

GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

Jun 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019