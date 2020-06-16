Honey fuh money

Dem Boys Seh…

If a man give a woman money all de time, it gun come a time when de man gun ask fuh some honey. De woman who want money and mo money might fight it hard fuh seh no to de request fuh some honey.

Is same thing with farrin country. Dem does come and give you all kind of tings. Dem does sweeten you. When you want money fuh borrow, dem does stretch out dem hand. And you does be so glad dat them so nice dat you gun open your hand fuh mo.

But all nice tings nah nice. While dem giving you de nice tings, dem sucking yuh honey dry. Dem stealing yuh wealth and at de same time putting you in debt.

Is dat wha some countries like China does do. Dem does lend you all wha you want and when you can’t pay back, dem gone with de honey bowl wha dem dipping dem hands into all de time.

Dem boys seh dat de elections results is the least of Guyana problems. Because when de elections done, we still gat fuh feed, house and clothes we people and give dem picknee a good education.

With dem farrin company coming here and tekkin over we wealth, we gat to constantly ask what we getting out of it.

Tek de case of de big gold mining company in de Cuyuni that tekkin’ out we wealth. It decide fuh sell to a Chinese company fuh more than US$300M.

Guess what? Guyana nat getting a blind cent from dat deal. Never mind is we assets dat dem selling. People coming in de country and we not benefitting.

Talk half and hope that Guyanese open dem eyes to de rip off wha tekkin place across the country.