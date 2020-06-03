Soulja Bai like he concede

Dem boys seh…

When dem boys use to go to small school, dem learn de story of de Pied Piper of Hamelin.

De town of Hamelin was full of rats. Dem people there had no clue how to fix de problem.

Dem try all kind ah tings but de rats get more plenty.

So when de Pied Piper tun up and seh he gon get rid of the rats for a fee, de town readily agreed.

De story goes that de Piper mek some strange set of sounds on he pipe and de rats start to come to he.

Still playing de pipe, de Piper led de rats to the river wheh deh all drown.

But de town refuse to pay de Piper and he punish dem.

Hamelin gat its legend of the Pied Piper and Guyana gat its legend too.

It gat a man who play wan harmonica. But instead of rats following he around, de man raise de dead from de cemetery.

Dead people following de man around. De man seh how is dem dead people who vote.

But he na seh who dem vote fuh. But if dem following he around, why dem gon vote fuh somebody else?

Dem boys hear dat dem jumbie decide dem nah wan go back in cemetery. So de man wha playing de harmonica now gat 86,000 jumbie following he around.

De man with de harmonica is nat de only one seeing spirits.

It look like de Kranicle deh in pon dis jumbie politics. When dem boys see de Kranicle front page yesterday, dem had to ask if Souja Bai concede de election.

De Kranicle like dem run out of jumbie story.

Dem boys seh dat de Kranicle might gat to hire somebody fuh help bring back jumbie story.

Talk half and wait fuh see whether Claw-dette gon tek de wuk.