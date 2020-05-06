Pork-knocker nabbed with ganja stuffed in coconuts

Latest update May 6th, 2020 1:05 AM
Alert police ranks at Bartica have arrested a 37-year-old pork-knocker with coconuts that were stuffed with marijuana.
Police said that a detective constable and other ranks were on patrol near the Bartica stelling at around 09:15 hrs yesterday when they decided to search the suspect, who was on a boat that had come from Parika, Essequibo.
A bag he was carrying contained vegetables and 10 dry coconuts.
“A closer examination of the coconuts revealed that the ‘eyes’ were dug out and the weight appeared unusual,” police said.
“The coconuts were cracked open and were found to be filled with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be 2,018 grams of cannabis.”
The suspect was detained pending charges.
