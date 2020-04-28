Man charged with ganja possession, walks free

Latest update April 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Brian Howard yesterday had a possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking charge dismissed against him on the grounds that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he committed the crime.
The matter was being done at the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.
Howard, who was represented by attorney-at-law, Bernard DaSilva, was charged for the offence in February 2019.
On his first court appearance, he denied the charge which stated that on January 29, 2019, at Hyde Park, Timehri East Bank Demerara, he had in his possession 214 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
When the matter was called for ruling yesterday, Principal Magistrate Latchman handed down her ruling via video.
The Magistrate ruled that the prosecutor failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Howard is responsible for the 214 grams of cannabis, which he was charged for.
As such, the charge was dismissed against Howard.
It was reported that on the day in question, police ranks went to Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, where they met Howard.
A search was conducted and 214 grams of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be marijuana was found. Howard was cautioned, arrested and taken into custody.

