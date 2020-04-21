The Iron Lady getting rusty

Dem Boys lose faith in Fraudette. She tell dem boys how all the oil in Guyana can’t buy she h-intlegrity.

Dem boys notice how coconut oil now worth more than crude.

Dem boys seh if the future of Guyana is in she hands, den we future looking mo bleak than de price of oil.

Dem boys seh she slip been showing from day one. When she shuda have been downstairs, she been upstairs. Dem boys now know why.

When she shuda stop Mingo, she play blind and deaf. Dem boys now know why.

When she shuda have been awake, dem boys find she sprawl off pun the floor in she office. Dem boys now know why.

Dem boys seh rememba that she pull back de affidavit. Dem boys now know why.

Dem boys recall that the Court of Appeal cleared the way for recount since April 6th. Two weeks pass and deh count nah start yet. Dem boys now know why.

She been seh how dem boys used to call she the Iron Lady. Well like the Iron get rusty.

Dem boys see through she tho’. Dem can’t b fool so many times.

Talk half and leh we watch she next move.