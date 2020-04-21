Best friends perish in Bagotstown accident

Two young men tragically lost their lives after the car in which they were travelling, crashed into a median, a concrete fence and a utility pole on the Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Recognised by villagers as two best friends, the victims were identified as 19-year-old Courtney Marcus and 20-year-old Ronaldo Simmons, both of Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara.

The accident occurred around 21:15 hrs on Sunday.

At the time of the accident the car was being driven by 29-year-old Steven Roberts.

According to police reports, the car bearing registration number PVV 7570 was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the Bagotstown Public Road at a fast rate when the right side front of the vehicle collided with the concrete median on the road.

As a result of the impact, Roberts lost control and careened into a concrete fence on the eastern side of the road and then slammed into a utility pole.

The fence that the men slammed into has seen its fair share of collisions, with this being the eighth time it was struck by a speeding vehicle. Owner of the home, Fizal Razack, is at his wits’ end, as to why this has been the case. He called on drivers to take heed when traversing the roadways.

Razack told Kaieteur News that he was not sleeping when the accident occurred. He said that he was up watching television when he heard a loud impact. Upon checking, he saw his fence damaged once again and carnage beside it.

According to Razack, every time his fence is badly damaged or destroyed, he attempts to reinforce it, hoping that it would withstand impact, but this has been to no avail.

A worrying factor, he noted, is that the family is always “hyper aware” of when vehicles pass, due to previous accidents. He said that they would “hear the speed the vehicles come with and brace for impact”.

Kaieteur News understands that after the accident all three men were picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Marcus and Simmons were pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the car, due to the severity of his injuries, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is being treated for a punctured right lung, broken ribs and head injuries. His condition is listed as critical.

When contacted, relatives of Ronaldo Simmons were in an emotional state and were unable to give any information pertaining to the accident.

However, a family member of Courtney Marcus stated that “they are best of friends; they left to go out when the accident happened. It really hurts to see them like that”.