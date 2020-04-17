JJ&B’s jalebi task

The traditional saying that you give someone a basket to fetch water hardly applies to what APNU+AFC is asking the American lobbying firm, JJ&B, to do. I would more liken the task to the nature of the Hindi sweet meat, jalebi. I grew up in a Hindu home where jalebi was common.

I have had jalebi all my life. It is a very soft item, which if you hold it, it gets sticky and if you don’t hold it properly, parts of it can fall out your hand, because it is a very soft sweet. The jalebi that APNU+AFC is paying JJ&B thousands of US dollars for, will soon drop out of the hands of JJ&B. The jalebi JJ&B is holding is so soft that maybe it is running all over the palms of its holders in Washington, D.C.

How about likening the jalebi that JJ&B is holding to McArthur Park? That is the title of one of the most wonderful ballads ever composed. The song was world famous in the late sixties, and I remember liking it when the hippie days descended on the world.

Here are a few lines that when you make the analogy to JJ&B, then you will see that JJ&B cannot save APNU+AFC. No one can save APNU+AFC. The recipe cannot be found, so MacArthur’s Park cannot be baked again.

MacArthur’s Park is melting in the dark

All the sweet, green icing flowing down

Someone left the cake out in the rain

I don’t think that I can take it

‘Cause it took so long to bake it

And I’ll never have that recipe again

What is APNU+AFC asking JJ&B to do? One hopes the key players in JJ&B are familiar with the reverse meaning of the Midas Touch. Once you are dealing with Guyanese, anything you negotiate with them does not turn to gold but feces. First, it is virtually impossible to secure material through research to prove that APNU+AFC won the poll. One does not have to compile a dossier on what every foreign observer group has pronounced on. Now this group includes even the CARICOM team.

From March 4 until this date, APNU+AFC has used the most asinine stratagems, the most idiotic mechanisms, the most imbecilic tools, to rig the election – beginning with the ugliest, crudest methods of tabulating the Region 4 votes, methods that when shown to JJ&B they have to be shocked.

We need not describe those clownish masturbations and take up space. The world is familiar with Mingo’s mingle-mangle; Lowenfield’s six-month counting blueprint, the AFC’s Russian ghosts and Alexander’s discovery that there cannot be a winner even if you do a recount.

How in the midst of these mountainous asininities, plus the data on the GECOM ugliness that the international observers found, can JJ&B convince any human with a working brain that APNU+AFC won the 2020 poll?

In my column of Sunday, April 12, 2020; “156 days: The intellectual bankruptcy of election riggers,” I wrote the following; “Of course, there are weeks ahead and the recount is still to be done. Therefore there is a ubiquitous curiosity making the rounds – what more foolishness, clownish sickness, shockingly embarrassing antics do the GECOM conspirators and the PNC – AFC monarchs have up their sleeves? Will Mingo’s replacement be a worse acrobat?”

So we did not have to wait too long. We now have the jalebi JJ&B is holding in its hand. Guyanese are seeing the most sickening foolishness in electoral politics that has never been seen before in the modern world.

First, a government that does not participate in elections is paying an American consultancy thousands of US dollars to provide Guyanese with the evidence that it won the 2020 poll. Do governments win elections? That is not only arrogance it is dangerous totalitarianism.

The Guyana Government has no constitutional and legal basis for paying a foreign firm to prove to the nation that APNU+AFC won the general election. That is never and should never be the role of central government. It is APNU+AFC that has to find money, employ a PR firm, and let them do their work.

A foolish-looking Joe Harmon now informs the nation that “incensed” supporters paid JJ&B. He did not mention which supporters – PNC or AFC, or both. So if they did pay, why did he sign as Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency? He is the General-Secretary of APNU. Why he didn’t sign in that capacity?

And Granger had to see the dossier that was submitted to JJB which states that he, Granger, is a citizen of the US.

Granger, the PNC and AFC have fallen apart, but why the continuing asininities?

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper)