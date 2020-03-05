Doctor introduces herbal beverage as healthy alternative to alcohol for men

With a medical practice, a doctor can only do so much to cater to the health needs of people within the society. But a local physician, Dr. Ruackel Easton, has found a way to do even more. According to him, “If you want to reach more people, you have to be business-oriented.”

Dr. Easton has not only been practising medicine but he has succeeded in creating a product to help improve men’s health. The product in question is a beverage called AlphaMale. He has also been producing Alka Plus, a type of bottled water especially suited for men.

Speaking of his AlphaMale concoction, Dr. Easton said, “This is a beverage that I created for males and why I decided to do that is because in society, men are usually the only set of people who don’t pay much attention to their health.”

Men, the doctor has observed, are the ones who are often too busy providing for the family and “they don’t focus much on health.”

Added to this, Dr. Easton intimated, “When I looked around the supermarkets, to me, there are not many beverages that deliver nutritional value for men.”

It was against this background, he said, that he decided to produce the beverage. AlphaMale, which is a herbal brew, contains ingredients which Dr. Easton said, are well known within the Caribbean for centuries.

Among these, he said are “barks that we love, sea moss, horny goat weed, maca, capadulla, Saw Palmetto, monkey ladder and more…These have tremendous benefits for men.”

According to Dr. Easton, sea moss alone has 92 minerals of the 102 that the human body uses and the Saw Palmetto, he said, works to provide nourishment and protection of the prostate. Maca, another herbal ingredient used by the doctor, provides energy and other benefits to the body.

He disclosed, too, that the barks he uses such as capadulla and monkey ladder are known to help men with their libido.

“I decided to go this route so that when men decide to drink something, they have value attached to it rather than just drink a coke or sprite or even the energy drinks around,” said Dr. Easton.

He disclosed that while there are some other beverages on the market, which contain some of the barks he uses, “they don’t have some of the other ingredients that I use that can benefit men.

“It is low in sugar; it has added herbs [and] [AlphaMale] has added benefits for the body.”

Although production of his beverage only commenced a few months ago, Dr. Easton said that it is already proving to be a big hit with the men.

“Some people enjoyed it, others have complained about it being too bitter; I guess they were hoping for a sweet drink. There have been quite a few reactions people have had after using it but overall, it stimulated them better,” said Dr. Easton.

While the beverage is being promoted as a healthy option that can replace alcoholic beverages, Dr. Easton made it clear that “I don’t want people to say I’m not going to have an unhealthy dependency on alcohol beverages and I will use the AlphaMale instead. I want this to be used as a healthy option…use this because it is healthy,” he insisted.

By virtue of being a non-alcoholic beverage, Dr. Easton said that it can be used safely by men of all ages.

“Even if you are 17 and you want to try it, you can. Any age can use it and especially since it is low in sugar, anybody with certain ailments can use it, as well, such as diabetics who run away from things that are high in sugar because this [AlphaMale] is very low in sugar,” assured Dr. Easton.

The production of the products – AlphaMale and Alka Plus – have both received approval from the Government Analyst Food and Drugs Department, Dr. Easton said.