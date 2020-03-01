The baccoo speaks

Some people think that these are desperate times and with the tension brought on by the elections, there are those who will be targeting shoppers.

Another bicycle group will attack a woman. They will not escape; however, public-spirited citizens will intervene.

**

Another fire will break out in a home, which accommodates a business place. The cause of the fire will be undetermined until investigators rule that it was deliberately set.

No motive will be ascertained until later.

**

The elections have people on tenterhooks. Social media will create some confusion with fake news, especially after the elections. The results will be expected, but the ensuing noise will not be.

Peace will prevail, if only because of the police presence.