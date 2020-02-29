Latest update February 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Mahdia bus driver shot dead during armed confrontation

A 36-year-old bus driver was on Thursday evening fatally shot while engaged in a scuffle with a miner.

The dead bus driver: Cleon Gomes

Dead is Cleon Gomes of 111 Miles, Mahdia, Region 8.
Gomes was shot to his left shoulder at around 20:30 hrs by a member of the Guyana Police Force.
Kaieteur News understands that Gomes was engaged in an altercation with a 25-year-old miner of Mahdia at the No. 72 Bus Park.
The two men were arguing, but this later turned bloody after the miner armed himself with a cutlass and began chopping Gomes.
A Police Sergeant who was present at the time of the fight, repeatedly warned the miner to desist from his actions, but this plea fell on deaf ears.
The miner continued to chop at Gomes and the rank, who was armed with his service pistol, reportedly fired a shot in his direction. But instead of hitting the intended target, the bullet struck Gomes instead. He collapsed and was rushed to the Mahdia Public Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury while receiving medical attention.
It was reported that while Gomes did receive several chop wounds, it was the gunshot wound that caused his demise. The body is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.
Kaieteur News was also informed that Gomes’ relatives, after hearing the news of his demise, stormed the Mahdia Hospital and began destroying furniture.
Sources close to the investigations revealed that the Police Sergeant has since been placed under close arrest, while the miner was arrested.

