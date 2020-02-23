Latest update February 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Skeletal remains wash up on Berbice beach

Feb 23, 2020 News 0

Commander in charge of Region Five, Yonette Stephens, has confirmed with this publication that skeletal remains believed to be that of a human washed up along the Number 37 foreshore West Coast Berbice Friday morning.

The remains that were found.

According to Stephens the police were informed by a farmer who was at the location some time around 10:00 am Friday.
She added, “We have since contacted our counterparts in Region Six and informed them so they may contact relatives of persons that were missing (fishermen)”.
She explained that the remains are currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting an examination from the Pathologist.
On October 5, 2019 four fishermen ventured out to sea to work but were attacked by other fishermen who robbed them and dumped them overboard.
Ajai Kissoon, Vishnu Seeram, Marvin Tamasar and Lamar Petrie left the Number 65 fishing wharf on the SARA-1 fishing vessel. Petrie and Kissoon’s remains were found and identified by relatives but the other two Seeram and Tamasar still remain missing.
Police have since indicated that they are not ruling out the possibility that the remains might be that of them. DNA testing is also expected to be done.

Investigations are in progress.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Super Sunday for Guyana’s football @ Concacaf U20 Championships

Super Sunday for Guyana’s football @ Concacaf U20 Championships

Feb 23, 2020

Nat’l U20 Women’s, Men’s teams face Nicaragua in Dominican Rep. and Nicaragua History beckons for Guyana’s football today when, for the first time in its history at the Under-20 level, the...
Read More
Police Rank continues to impress with Gold at recent Boxing Extravaganza

Police Rank continues to impress with Gold at...

Feb 23, 2020

Orinduik Development Inc. takes off with Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation for 3rd consecutive year

Orinduik Development Inc. takes off with Guyana...

Feb 23, 2020

Concacaf U20 Qualifying Guyana grind out gritty 2-0 win over ultra defensive USVI

Concacaf U20 Qualifying Guyana grind out gritty...

Feb 23, 2020

Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County final Algoo, Khan help Berbice dethrone Demerara at Bourda

Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County final...

Feb 23, 2020

Faoud Bacchus bats for West Indies Over 50s team 2nd Over 50s World Cup bowls off in SA March 10th -24th

Faoud Bacchus bats for West Indies Over 50s team...

Feb 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Backpedaling on local content

    The government seems to have an obsession with secrecy. It has drafted a Local Content Policy which allows for the withholding... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019