Skeletal remains wash up on Berbice beach

Commander in charge of Region Five, Yonette Stephens, has confirmed with this publication that skeletal remains believed to be that of a human washed up along the Number 37 foreshore West Coast Berbice Friday morning.

According to Stephens the police were informed by a farmer who was at the location some time around 10:00 am Friday.

She added, “We have since contacted our counterparts in Region Six and informed them so they may contact relatives of persons that were missing (fishermen)”.

She explained that the remains are currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting an examination from the Pathologist.

On October 5, 2019 four fishermen ventured out to sea to work but were attacked by other fishermen who robbed them and dumped them overboard.

Ajai Kissoon, Vishnu Seeram, Marvin Tamasar and Lamar Petrie left the Number 65 fishing wharf on the SARA-1 fishing vessel. Petrie and Kissoon’s remains were found and identified by relatives but the other two Seeram and Tamasar still remain missing.

Police have since indicated that they are not ruling out the possibility that the remains might be that of them. DNA testing is also expected to be done.

Investigations are in progress.