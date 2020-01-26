Think about this

Oil companies have one way in which they operate all over. De first thing dem does do in a country where dem discover oil is line the pockets of the top leaders.

De second thing dem does do is create chaos, confusion and instability with the people. And while them fighting against one another dem oil company busy fetching away de wealth by the plane and boat loads.

This happen in nuff country. Dem does hire soldiers in dem country to shoot de people who dare to protest and resist de contract.

Dem boys just saying something. If the oil company pick 10 high-ranking PNCR members, 10 high-ranking PPP members and five high-ranking AFC members; and throw a US$10 Million to each of dem.

That would amount to $250M up front. At de same Guyana getting less than that from Lisa One per year. If that happen de oil company ain’t losing nutten and at de same time de politicians mouth shut.

De oil company got anodda forty years under de protection of dem leaders who get buy out.

It means that 30 leaders would’ve sold out Guyana for US$250M to keep their mouths shut.

Well if they give you that for one year, then they sold the whole country out for 40 years, de Man above be wid de people of this country. Forever and ever. Amen.

Right now de oil companies vex wid de Waterfalls paper. Dem boys talking all de time every time de oil company slip and every time it look like a politicians preparing to stretch out he hand to collect.

Dem boys want ask a simple question. Wid all wha dem put out about wha happen in countries that get better oil deals than wha Guyana get, why dem politicians not saying nutten.

One woulda think dem love de people of this country and be forceful and boisterous. Instead dem defensive more than de oil companies.

Talk half and ask how much of dem done collect in installments.