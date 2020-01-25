Turbo knockout football tourney Fruta versus GFC tomorrow

Latest update January 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
The final of the Turbo Knockout tournament that is sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc. kicks off tomorrow night at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue where the arguably the two best teams in the tournament will face off at 20:30hrs for the grand cash prize of $400,000.
Pre-tournament favourites, Fruta Conquerors (FC) under-20 will match skills with Georgetown Football Club (GFC) that lost the final of the last competition to Northern Rangers in 2018.
Conquerors youths, who are in the charge of Wayne St. Jules, have the stronger team on paper with four players having represented Guyana and five players that feature in the club’s senior men’s side.
However, GFC’s outspoken forward, Deon Alfred, during a press brief yesterday shared that he is not scared of any opposition because both teams have to play football so he wouldn’t write off his side’s chances as yet.
Coach of GFC, Delon Cadogan, posited that he believes the winner of tomorrow’s final will be the team that makes the least mistakes. “You can’t afford to make a mistake in a final after playing good all tournament, you will surely be punished,” Cadogan shared with the media.
Guyana senior men’s team, Golden Jaguars’ forward Kelsey Benjamin, who outfits for GFC, is relishing the clash with Fruta Conquerors. He explained that the stars of the opposition in Nicholas McArthur and Ryan Hackett has been teammates of his since school days and are current teammates for the National team. So it will be an interesting battle because they both have an idea how each other play so the tactics employed tomorrow will be interesting to watch.
A win for the favourites Fruta Conquerors will see them winning their second consecutive Petra Organisation promoted football tournament after playing unbeaten in last year’s Limacol football tournament.
Apart from the Champions’ purse of $400,000, the runners up will pocket $200,000, third place $100,000 and fourth place $50,000.
