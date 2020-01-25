Latest update January 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Turbo knockout football tourney Fruta versus GFC tomorrow

Jan 25, 2020 Sports 0

The final of the Turbo Knockout tournament that is sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc. kicks off tomorrow night at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue where the arguably the two best teams in the tournament will face off at 20:30hrs for the grand cash prize of $400,000.

From left, GBI Raymond Govinda, Deon Alfred, Kelsey Benjamin, Nicholas McArthur, Ryan Hackett and Jackie Boodie of Petra pose for a photo yesterday following the media brief.

Pre-tournament favourites, Fruta Conquerors (FC) under-20 will match skills with Georgetown Football Club (GFC) that lost the final of the last competition to Northern Rangers in 2018.
Conquerors youths, who are in the charge of Wayne St. Jules, have the stronger team on paper with four players having represented Guyana and five players that feature in the club’s senior men’s side.
However, GFC’s outspoken forward, Deon Alfred, during a press brief yesterday shared that he is not scared of any opposition because both teams have to play football so he wouldn’t write off his side’s chances as yet.
Coach of GFC, Delon Cadogan, posited that he believes the winner of tomorrow’s final will be the team that makes the least mistakes. “You can’t afford to make a mistake in a final after playing good all tournament, you will surely be punished,” Cadogan shared with the media.
Guyana senior men’s team, Golden Jaguars’ forward Kelsey Benjamin, who outfits for GFC, is relishing the clash with Fruta Conquerors. He explained that the stars of the opposition in Nicholas McArthur and Ryan Hackett has been teammates of his since school days and are current teammates for the National team. So it will be an interesting battle because they both have an idea how each other play so the tactics employed tomorrow will be interesting to watch.
A win for the favourites Fruta Conquerors will see them winning their second consecutive Petra Organisation promoted football tournament after playing unbeaten in last year’s Limacol football tournament.
Apart from the Champions’ purse of $400,000, the runners up will pocket $200,000, third place $100,000 and fourth place $50,000.

More in this category

Sports

Cricket Stakeholders Lawyer seeks intervention of Windies/CWI President

Cricket Stakeholders Lawyer seeks intervention of Windies/CWI...

Jan 25, 2020

Attorney for several Cricket Stakeholders, Attorney-At-Law Arudranauth M. Gossai of the Law Firm Gossai & Gossai of Lot 8 St. Ann Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, has written to President of...
Read More
Turbo knockout football tourney Fruta versus GFC tomorrow

Turbo knockout football tourney Fruta versus GFC...

Jan 25, 2020

“We are moving in the right direction” say CPL’s Chief Operations Officer Pete Russell

“We are moving in the right direction” say...

Jan 25, 2020

GMR&SC Endurance Championships Roshandin returns to action tomorrow

GMR&SC Endurance Championships Roshandin...

Jan 25, 2020

CWI’s Regional four-day Smith, Permaul destroy Red force for 98 as Jaguars take controlV

CWI’s Regional four-day Smith, Permaul destroy...

Jan 25, 2020

QPCC begins junior hockey tour of Guyana today

QPCC begins junior hockey tour of Guyana today

Jan 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019