Berbice man nabbed with more than 100lbs of cannabis

A Fort Ordinance, East Canje man was on Monday evening nabbed by ranks of Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) with more 100lbs of suspected cannabis in his possession.Jairam Lallman, 37, of 757 Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme East was reportedly transporting the suspected narcotic from a location in Berbice to a given location in Georgetown when the car he was driving was intercepted on Mandela Avenue by CANU ranks.

The car was searched and parcels of suspected bulk marijuana were found in the trunk. According to CANU, three other persons were also arrested and are in police custody assisting with investigations.