Trade and Investment Exhibition postponed due to elections – exhibitors “have some level of concern” – Coordinator

The Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE) has been postponed from February to May, next year.

This was revealed to the press during the sidelines of the final day for Guyana’s second annual Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) at the Marriott Hotel yesterday, by Administrator at the National Exhibition Centre and Coordinator for GuyTIE, Tameka Sukhdeo-Singh.The initial dates for the Exhibition were February 13-15, about two weeks before General and Regional Elections. Sukhdeo-Singh informed reporters that the election date of March 2, 2020, which was declared by President David Granger, influenced the postponement, since “exhibitors have some level of concern”.The previous GuyTIE had 59 exhibitors, the Coordinator said, but that number is expected to jump to 150-200 next year. The organizers are looking to include a minority of regional companies, alongside the locals.Damie Sinanan, who takes care of Competitiveness and Export Promotion at the Caribbean Export Development Agency, said that GuyTIE has the potential to become one of the top trade shows in the Caribbean region.Currently, the event has several well-known sponsors, including Comfort Sleep, Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), Caribbean Airlines, Banks DIH and GAICO Construction Services.Sukhdeo-Singh explained that the event, which focuses on export and investment, provides a platform for local exports to reach international markets, and for companies to look for joint ventures and investment opportunities.To gather exhibitors, the coordinators have been conducting outreaches with various chambers across Guyana, looking at products that have potential export-readiness, and businesses who are looking for joint ventures.Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Owen Verwey, said that GuyTIE is just one instance of the continued activities and efforts of agencies within government to ensure that businesses other than those in the Petroleum sector understand that “something is being done and that opportunities are there for them too.”