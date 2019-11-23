Trade and Investment Exhibition postponed due to elections – exhibitors “have some level of concern” – Coordinator

Latest update November 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE) has been postponed from February to May, next year.This was revealed to the press during the sidelines of the final day for Guyana’s second annual Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) at the Marriott Hotel yesterday, by Administrator at the National Exhibition Centre and Coordinator for GuyTIE, Tameka Sukhdeo-Singh.
Nov 23, 2019Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) have won their fifth consecutive National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track & Field Championships after the six-day event concluded last evening at the...
