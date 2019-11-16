Suspect implicated cop in Matthew’s Ridge gold heist – Crime Chief says TSU rank was transferred from CID

The TSU rank who was implicated in last Monday’s gold heist at Matthew’s Ridge was transferred from the Criminal Investigation Department some time ago.

Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston made this disclosure yesterday after the Force had unveiled its policing strategy for Christmas.

“I know for a fact that he was removed. There was an investigation and the investigation would have caused his removal…The issue was because of something with somebody threatening him and some firearm.”

Explaining why the rank was implicated in the gold heist, Kingston said that he was arrested “because one of the main suspects would have called his name.”

The Acting Crime Chief told Kaieteur News that the detained cop was absent from duty when the robbery occurred.

All the suspects were brought to the city on Thursday, and police have received clearance from the High Court to detain them for an extended period.

The TSU rank and four others were detained a day after a gang of gunmen snatched a quantity of gold from a Brazilian and his crew at Matthew’s Ridge, North West District (NWD).

The attack occurred around 13:00 hrs on Monday.

Two of the suspects were apprehended around 09:00 hrs on Tuesday in a vehicle at Arakaka, NWD.

Police said that a quantity of raw gold, suspected to be part of the loot, was recovered.

The suspects reportedly led police to a location where the investigators recovered an AK-47 assault rifle with magazines; two 9mm handguns with magazines; a camouflage jacket and a Global Positioning System (GPS) device.

Police later apprehended a Joint Services rank and an individual, who is said to be involved in mining.

Divisional Commander Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News that the alleged mastermind owns a shop that is located near the area where the Brazilian gold dealer transacts his business.

It is believed that this businessman had knowledge of the Brazilian’s schedule, and mobilised the joint services rank and others for the robbery.

Commander Wendell Blanhum said that police have set up a “robust intelligence” network. This led to the swift apprehension of the suspects.

Monday’s drama began around 13:00 hrs at Matthew’s Ridge, while the Brazilian and two of his workers were heading to the Matthew’s Ridge airstrip.

According to reports, the Brazilian and the two employees were travelling in a pickup, en route to the airstrip, when a gang of masked men, brandishing an assault rifle and handguns, emerged from the roadside and held them up.

The gunmen dragged their victims from the pickup.

While two of the gunmen stood guard over their captors, two others removed a bag containing the gold bars from the pickup.

The gang then escaped into nearby bushes.

Ranks from the Matthew’s Ridge Police Outpost were immediately contacted, and, acting on information, managed to round up the gang.