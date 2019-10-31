Guyana is funny

Five years ago the BBC reported on the sunny names of some minor political parties which were launched in India. One was named the Indian Lovers Party; another was the Religion of Man Revolving Political Party of India; a third was called the Poor Man’s Party and a fourth the Yours- Mine Political Party.

Election season is called the silly season. And in Guyana it sure gets funny.

We live in a very funny country. It is so funny that it is tragic. The nonsense that emanates from within the political system is so hilarious that the country is dying from political humour.

The tragedy of it all, however, is the abject failure of the populace to distinguish between fiction and fact, humour and seriousness. As a result of this failure, our country continues to bleed, a situation, ironically which is attenuated by the daily doses of comedy which emerges from its politics.

A few months ago, the government was claiming how there were more than 200,000 errors on the list of electors. A great many of its supporters began marching up and down the streets protesting what they said was a bloated and flawed list. The more than 200,000 errors became almost a battle cry of these supporters.

The APNU and the AFC have been provided with an opportunity to present the evidence they have of the more than 200,000 errors. They have not produced even 1,000 to date. This is the sort mass misleading which has led to tragedies in this country.

A few years ago, they said parties produced a dossier of what they claimed were more than 400 African Guyanese who were killed by death squads and rouge policemen. This became another battle cry for justice.

An analysis done of the names listed, however reveal that the many of those killed including victims of criminal banditry. But this Guyana where people believe anything that their political masters tell them, even to the point of absurdity.

Yesterday, there were unconfirmed reports circulating about a threat to take persons, who have not yet uplifted their identification cards, off of the list of electors. Surely, this cannot be true. You cannot disenfranchise anyone on the basis of that person not turning up to collect their identification card. But you will have a lot of persons actually believing they can be disenfranchised because of their failure to uplift their identification cards.

If on the other hand, there is truth in the assertion that those who have not uplifted their identification cards, the country is headed once again into other legal battles. Because there is a no precedent for disenfranchising someone who fails to uplift their national identification card which is not an absolute requirement for voting since those who cannot produce their identification cards may be allowed to vote as otherwise provided for in the law. But it seems as if every day some controversy is being concocted to keep the nation in a state of high drama.

Well, there is enough comedy around to ease your stress. The latest being the launch of a new political party. It is an amazing development, never before seen in the history of politics, both locally and internationally.

Even before the political party was launched, the Presidential and Prime Ministerial candidates were announced. What a thing! Imagine that!

Here is a group which no doubt is seeking support from the population but cannot wait on the soon-to-be membership to determine who should be its Prime Ministerial and Presidential candidates. Those who are already in the party have decided already. This is the latest comedic version of what passes for democracy in Guyana.

The formation of new political parties is not a new development in Guyana. That has been the norm even in the dark days of dictatorship. Parties have come and parties have gone, with increasing regularity. But never have any of them announced their Prime Ministerial and Presidential candidates even before they were launched.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)