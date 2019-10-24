Man in custody after allegedly killing cousin with hammer

Latest update October 24th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police have detained a cousin of Alvin Dipchan, the 35-year-old who died at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital last Tuesday after allegedly being struck with a hammer
Dipchan was at an aunt’s home at Lot 76 Unity Village, ECD, when an altercation ensued between him and his 28-year-old cousin who works as an electrician.
It was alleged that the cousins had several previous misunderstandings in relation to the suspect allegedly stealing from Dipchan.
It is alleged that at around 18:30hrs, Dipchan saw his cousin coming from a western direction under the influence of alcohol.
The cousin allegedly threw a hammer, which struck Dipchan to the head.
After he collapsed, Dipchan’s cousin rushed up to him and punched him and struck him with a paling stave.
The injured man managed to run a short distance before collapsing. He was subsequently escorted by ranks of a Community Police Group (GPC) to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspect is in police custody.
Dipchan leaves to mourn his wife and two-year old son.
