Police rule out slain GDF rank in miner’s shooting – suspected getaway car abandoned in Peter’s Hall

Following the killing of 44-year-old miner Deon Stoll, a man who was suspected to be one of the bandits involved in the shooting, was found dead.

The man, 18-year-old Olijah Chesney, a rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GPF) was found lifeless in Tucville following the shooting.

Police ranks had initially suspected that he was injured during the Monday shooting between him and Stoll. The miner, who was the father of two, was shot to his pelvic region. He subsequently died.

However, according to an official police source, who has been working closely to the case, has revealed that Chesney has been ruled out as one of the attackers in the gold miner’s murder.

The officer stated that Chesney was shot following a dispute with two unknown persons over the purchase of a motorcycle.

The GDF rank of 562 ‘D’ Field Sophia, was said to be killed around 11:50hrs on October 14, last, in the Tucville Squatting Area, say the police. Investigators also said that he was shot twice.

This would now mean that the man, who was seen shot in the video footage, is being treated by a local doctor for his bullet wounds and is still wanted by the police.

Furthermore, a car matching the description of the one involved in the shooting on Monday at El Dorado Trading on 63 D

a Silva Street, Newtown, was found abandoned in Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

According to information received by this publication, the white Toyota 212 was spotted immobile Wednesday evening. Concerned residents who had been following the news contacted the police who later arrived to inspect the car.

The car had a hole to the back windscreen, which was suspected to be a bullet’s point of entry. This further heightened concern. The vehicle remains in police custody.

It is being examined for evidence, which may ascertain whether this is the bandit’s getaway car.